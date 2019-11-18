Hundreds of residents honoured veterans during Chestermere’s annual Remembrance Day ceremony 

Hundreds of Chestermere and southeast Rocky View County residents gathered at the cenotaph in Anniversary Park to honour veterans on Nov. 11.“It’s incredible to see so many people who take the time to stop and remember the sacrifices of those who came before us, and those who still serve on the front lines,” said Chestermere Deputy Mayor Yvette Kind.“We are so blessed in a community and a nation where we have the freedom to express our beliefs, gather to voice our ideas and to live in peace,” Kind added. “Those freedoms came at a great cost, and I know we are all grateful to have the opportunity to gather together each year.”The annual Remembrance Day ceremony consisted of the traditional ceremony with the anthem, two minutes of silence, the act of remembrance, and the laying of the wreaths.During the Remembrance Day ceremony, the Chestermere High School band played while Chestermere first responders, local clubs and groups, and local MLA Leela Sharon Aheer were in attendance.“I’m so honoured to be here with you today, you are my family,” Aheer said.She added, “I’m so honoured to be able to honour our fallen veterans, soldiers, men, and women, to our survivors, and to those who continue to fight for freedom and democracy.”Kind hopes that residents will take the time to acknowledge the men and women in uniform year-round, whether boating on the lake, playing at the beach, walking in the park or winter skating.“It’s easy to forget that this incredible cenotaph is here,” Kind said.Whenever the cenotaph catches anyone’s eye, Kind encourages them to pause and reflect on the cost of freedom.“May it inspire us to teach our children about the sacrifices of those who came before us, and may we live every day of our lives grateful for the peace we enjoy in our community, and our nation,” Kind said.This year, leading up to the Remembrance Day ceremony, banners showcasing veterans with Chestermere connections were on display.

The banners were made possible by Chestermere’s Streetscape Committee’s Honour Our Veterans Banner Program.

Each year, additional banners will be added to Anniversary Park.