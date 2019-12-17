Hunting for candy canes in support of the community

The annual Candy Cane Hunt brought out over 100 children looking for Christmas Treats on Dec. 14.

“It went really well. We had a good turnout, and the kids had a blast,” said Candy Cane Hunt Organizer Kim Soderberg McRae.

“The weather was luckily, very good. A lot of snow, which makes it that much more fun for the kids to hunt for the candy canes,” she said.

Soderberg McRae was inspired to bring the Candy Cane Hunt to Chestermere as her children love the annual Easter Egg Hunt.

“It’s fun to do the same concept, but at a different time of year. The candy cane hunt is another fun edition to Christmas,” she said.

The Candy Cane Hunt has been received extremely well by the Chestermere community, with every time slot always being sold out, and usually waitlisted.

“Everybody seems to be happy with it,” Soderberg McRae said.

For Soderberg McRae, a highlight of the annual Candy Cane Hunt is seeing the young children be able to find candy canes on their own.

“It’s something they can do by themselves, especially when the candy canes are hidden at eye level,” she said.

“Sometimes events don’t necessarily target the two, three or four-year old’s and they have a tough time doing things by themselves,” she added. “It’s fun to see their eyes light up when they find those candy canes.”

