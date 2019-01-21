Igniting a sense of wonder

Canadian Geographic photographer and explorer John Dunn encouraged East Lake School students to have a sense of wonder when he spoke at the school on Jan. 14.

“People get locked into their own little world, it’s great to broaden horizons and see what they can achieve,” Dunn said.

Dunn who has been speaking at schools for nearly three decades enjoys giving students a chance to see a different part of the country.

He showed students photographs and videos from his time exploring in Canada’s Arctic, focusing on his 96-day travel across Ellesmere Island, and his 192-day travel on Baffin Island.

During Dunn’s time exploring the Canadian Arctic, a highlight for him was standing on mountain tops on Baffin Island and witnessing the midnight sun.

“Photographing the midnight sun, it worked photographically too, just being there it was a huge relief when it actually worked,” Dunn said.

“For the older guys, you never know where your career might take you, the last thing I was ever going to do by way of a job was exactly what I ended up doing [public speaking],” Dunn said.

Dunn hopes students make the most of any opportunities they come across, enjoy any challenges they face, overcoming obstacles is not always fun, it can be hard work, but it is well worth it in the end.

For East Lake School Principal Jordan Fenton, it was important to expose students to exploring, and show students they can achieve amazing things if they want to.

“I think it’s great when schools have the opportunity to bring in people that can pique the interest in students learning about something, we never know when that spark will be ignited in a child,” Fenton said.

He added, “Who knows, one of the next great Arctic explorers may have come through East Lake School.”