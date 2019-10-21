Inaugural Halloween Masquerade supporting Synergy programs

Halloween lovers are encouraged to support Synergy programs by attending the first annual Halloween Masquerade at the Calgary Central Library on Nov. 2.

“Adults don’t get very many opportunities to celebrate Halloween,” said Synergy Executive Director Patty Sproule.

“It’s a chance to dress up,” she added. “It’s not mandatory, but we encourage people to dress in costume and mask.”

Throughout the evening Halloween Masquerade goers can expect two reception periods, with Le Cirque de la Nuit dancers, circus, and burlesque performances along with DJs Jon Delerious, and Shawna Applebaum.

“There will be a scrumptious appetizer buffet, a cash bar, and an eclectic audience. It promises to be the most exciting adult Halloween event of 2019 in the Calgary region,” Sproule said.

“There will be an opportunity to network with other people from their community and also meet new people,” Sproule said.

All of the proceeds raised from ticket sales, and sales from the cash bar will be used to support Synergy programs, such as SHOUT which nurtures self-esteem, Youth Encouraging Lasting Leadership (YELL) Youth Council which allows teens to engage in a formal resume-building leadership program, and Friday Fam which is a safe and supportive environment to chat, snack and play games with peers and mentors.

“We’re six years into our evolution as an agency. We have so many great people and great organizations who support us in various ways through funding and partnerships,” Sproule said.

“We wanted to have a way to acknowledge them and give back to them,” she added. “We wanted to do something bigger than we’ve done in the past.”

Individuals and companies who attend the Halloween Masquerade will also have an opportunity to sponsor a specific program’s following the event.

“We empower youth and community groups to build strong connections through relationships, education leadership, and programming,” Sproule said.

“We provide a highly inclusive, safe environment for youth and families seeking experiential opportunities, information, support, and a place to belong,” she said.

Adding, “We are committed to providing a continuum of high quality, barrier-free opportunities that are affordable for everyone.”

To purchase tickets for the Halloween Masquerade, or for additional information on Synergy programs, and upcoming events please visit the website at https://www.yoursynergy.ca/.