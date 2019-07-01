Instilling acceptance and openness into the next generation

Parent Link Centre hosted the first-ever Traditional Story-Telling Workshop and Drumming Circle to celebrate National Indigenous History Month.

On June 28, 38 participants attended a drumming circle, where they learned traditional indigenous drumming techniques and songs from Chantal Chagnon from Cree8.

“We wanted to provide an interactive opportunity for parents, and families with little ones to celebrate the diverse culture, and traditional teachings of indigenous Peoples,” and Team Lead of Early Childhood Supports Suzan Jensen.

“The community received the storytelling workshop and drumming circle very well. There was a lot of excitement from families,” she said.

She added, “We were impressed with the turnout and really excited to see so many families come out, eager to learn, and celebrate the indigenous heritage and culture. All I could hear was laughter, and they sounded like they are having such a fun time.”

As part of a network of over 57 Parent Link Centres, the Chestermere Parent Link Centre values diversity and promotes inclusion with all of the programs, events, and services offered.

“Being a part of the City of Chestermere, these events help to increase awareness of our indigenous history and is an opportunity to participate in acts of reconciliation,” she added.

The Traditional Story-Telling Workshop and Drumming Circle are unique events because they are geared towards zero to five-year-olds.

“For children in their early years, it’s really important to educate them, teach them about different cultures, and to be accepting and open that starts at a young age,” Jensen said.

“This is the next generation. If we can help them learn those values that would be awesome,” she added.

A highlight for Jensen while hosting the Traditional Story-Telling Workshop and the Drumming Circle was working closely with Chagnon.

“She’s really passionate about sharing and educating people about indigenous culture,” Jensen said.

“It’s been a lot of learning, and it’s really great to see the positive response from the community,” she said.