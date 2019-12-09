Library News – Dec 9

Holiday Hours

Please be advised, the Library will be closed on the following days:

Tuesday, December 24

Wednesday, December 25

Thursday, December 26

Tuesday, December 31

Wednesday, January 1, 2020



Baby & Rhyme Storytime Wednesdays, 10:15-11:15am

Parents and caregivers of babies (0-12 months) are invited to join us for a morning of stories, songs and rhymes to promote bonding, and the development of your baby’s language, communication, and early literacy skills. This is a drop-in program; registration is not required. Please be advised, there will NOT be a Baby & Rhyme Storytime session on Wednesday, December 18th.

Reflexology with Dawn Seguin Thursday, December 12th 10:00am-1:00pm

Call the Library to register for a 20-minute introductory session to Reflexology. Limited space available.

Pre-School Storytime Fridays, 10:15-10:45am

We have stories, songs and fun every Friday morning at 10:15 am. This storytime is meant for families with small children. If you would like to bring more than 6 children, please call or email our Acting Director, Cathy to make special arrangements. Cathy.burness@chestermerepubliclibrary.com



Gentle Yoga with Elann @ the Library:

Gentle Yoga – Mondays, Wednesdays, & Fridays, 12:00-1:00pm – $5 drop-in. Please be advised, there will be NO Gentle Yoga for from Monday, December 23 until Friday, January 3. Gentle Yoga will resume on Monday, January 6th.

Christmas Scavenger Hunt Friday, December 13th 11:00am-12:00pm & Saturday, December 14 10:00am-3:30pm

Come to the Library for a Christmas themed scavenger hunt. Ideal for pre-school aged children.

For more information about what’s happening at the Library, check our website and sign up for our newsletter online or pick up a newsletter next time you’re in. Don’t forget to follow and like us on our Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.



Library Hours

Monday – Thursday 10:00 am – 8:00 pm

Friday 10:00 am – 5:00 pm

Saturday 10:00 am – 4:00 pm

Sunday 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm

*Closed on statutory holidays

Chestermere Public Library

105B Marina Road

Chestermere, Alberta T1X 1V7

403-272-9025

www.chestermerepubliclibrary.com