Lifepath Wellness introducing a new type of medical system

Lifepath Wellness is expanding the services offered after introducing new team members during the Nov. 14 open house.“We have over 1000 services, it’s expanded greatly by this announcement today, but at the end of the day, it’s a new type of medical system that we’re doing,” said Dr. Jed Snatic.“It’s a medical revolution we’re trying to create, by bringing the knowledge, and the people together to do a better job keeping people happy, healthy, and living a fuller lifepath,” he said.

Moving forward, Lifepath Wellness has not only welcomed Oral Surgeon Dr. Terry Summers, Dr. Serrano of BajaMED Group in Mexico, Terry Collier of Pointe West Seniors Care, Bob Lange of MRG Medical, but have also purchased a dental office in Invermere to continue expanding.



BajaMED Group will become a second home for Albertans and western Canadians who like to travel to Mexico, Snatic said.



“We have large patients based from Alberta, and we feel it’s our responsibility to come over to where our patients are from to ensure they have a proper follow-up,” said Dr. Serrano.



“The procedures end in the operating room, but the follow-up care really never ends,” Serrano added. “The fact that they can be seen by Lifepath Wellness afterward and be patients forever here puts us at ease.”



BajaMED Group’s ultimate goal is to bring awareness to the health care options available to Albertans.



“If you are on the long waitlist and you want to be proactive about what you could do to your body to be better and to be healthier, you can contact us, and we can see if you’re a candidate for the different specialties that we have,” Serrano said.



He added, “Approach this with an open mind. Mexico is a great country filled with amazing people in the medical community who are excellent at their jobs, and we’re very passionate about helping people not only in Mexico but in all walks on the world.”



Lifepath Wellness has also teamed up with Pointe West Senior Care and is considering building seniors facilities in Lethbridge and in the United States.



“It’s a pretty exciting time with those guys,” Snatic said.



During the Lifepath Wellness open house, MRG Medical also presented devices and software that will be used to assist the healthcare team in monitoring patient’s health remotely.



“They have cutting edge software that’s for remote patient monitoring. It’s a new procedure that is for people who are chronically ill. It’s very exciting, it adds to the whole fleet of services we have here already,” Snatic said.



“It’s for people who get sick and end up in emergency rooms and clog up our system,” he said.



Adding, “It’s more cost-effective to monitor patients and their vitals and see trends when they’re getting high blood pressure for weeks at a time, they’re not letting them go into a full cardiac arrest or have a stroke, the doctors and nurses are monitoring this group of people.”



Without the support and dedication of the Lifepath Wellness team, the open house wouldn’t have been possible.



“It’s overwhelming, the support, the positivity, our team. Our team has been rock stars, my team stepped up, they took the show by the reins, and put on a road class event here tonight,” Snatic added. “I couldn’t be prouder.”

