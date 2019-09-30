Local band wins YYC Music Award for People’s Choice

Local alternative band, Taken by Sanity received the YYC Music Awards People’s Choice Award on Sept. 22 for their song “Sleepwalker.”

“This was our first time being nominated. It was a complete shock to us. We entered in on a whim to see what would happen,” said Drummer for Taken by Sanity Blaine Stillman.

“My first thought was holy crap we actually won something for something we created in our basement,” said Taken by Sanity Keyboardist Blair Stillman.

“I really enjoyed the night because it was a night to celebrate what everyone has made for the year. It’s an art networking night,” Blair added. “It’s like a party.”

When the brothers created the music for “Sleepwalker,” they wanted a song that contrasted someone’s insane and sane sides.

“With our band name Taken by Sanity for us it’s that place that takes us away from the insanity in our lives and brings us back to the positive and calming area in our lives,” Blaine said.

Adding, the song dives into the contrast with the verses showing the insanity, the chorus showing hopefulness, ans the bridges ending with a breakthrough of trying to get through the insanity and negativity

For Taken by Sanity Vocalist, Jonah Morris, the lyrics behind “Sleepwalker” was inspired by the nights he sleepwalks and sleep talks.

“I’ve always had that as part of my life,” Morris said.

“Whenever I would sleepwalk or sleep talk my family would see or hear me and tell me the next morning, and I would have zero recollection of it,” he said.

“Sleepwalker” is a metaphor for how Morris can walk through life without fully and cognitively recognizing himself, his actions, and how he can have a sense of derealization as a result.

“In the chorus, I say that despite this feeling that I have sometimes, at least I have someone who can walk along with me and help me figure out what I feel because there’s a lot of confusion when it comes to those emotions,” Morris said.

Moving forward, the band is working on a new project long-distance while Morris is in B.C. for school. However, they are hopeful to have new music out soon.

“We’re in a project phase, and we’re working on a whole another album. We’re self-producing right now, but we want to push this album further, try and get something more professional more radio-ready,” Blaine said.

The band owes their success to the community, to everyone who listens to their music, and to everyone who has supported them by coming to shows, or by voting for them in competitions.

“Thank you to the community, without the community, and the people voting for us we wouldn’t have won this award,” Blair said.

“It’s so honourable to us that we have all these people behind us pushing us forward in our music career,” he said.

Blaine added, “We’re beyond grateful for everyone because we wouldn’t have the opportunities, we’ve had without anybody.”

For Morris winning an award for a song that he and his friends wrote and produced themselves in a basement was a surreal experience.

“When we walked on stage, I said the word ‘Amazing’ four times in one sentence,” Morris said.

“It was just incredible. We owe everything to the people who voted for us and supported us throughout this year,” Morris said.

“We wouldn’t be anything without them, and their support genuinely means the world to us, it’s helped us accomplish so much already,” he added.