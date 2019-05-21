Local University students develop a non-invasive device to detect impairment

Two local University of Calgary students are on the path towards making society a safer place with a wearable device that detects impairment.

Ayden Hansen and Jerome Timbol along with four other team members were runners up in the Neuronexus 2019 competition in the People’s Choice Award category on May 13, for their work in developing the Brainalyzer.

“The Brainalyzer is a wearable consumer device that objectively measures impairment and attention through EEG and displays the results in an app,” Timbol said.

With the legalization of cannabis, the only way to see if a person is impaired is through invasive testing. However, the device can detect if a person is impaired or fatigued by measuring brain waves in a non-invasive way.

“We decided that we wanted to make our community safer, and benefit the well-being of everyone,” Timbol added.

Eventually, Timbol wants to provide RCMP, surgeons, pilots, and construction workers with the Brainalyzer.

“We thought this device would help the greater community by making sure everyone is safe on the road, and able to drive properly,” Timbol said.

Although researching and developing the device within six weeks was difficult for the team, it was an overall excellent learning experience.

“It was a little tough, but as a team, we were able to power through it,” Timbol said.

The team created a prototype of the Brainalyzer through 3-D printing at the University of Calgary, and also collaborated with a mentor from the Alberta Children’s Hospital.

Their mentor was able to give the team advice and teach the group how to make things properly in a short amount of time.

Despite not winning the Neuronexus 2019 People’s Choice Award, the competition was beneficial for the team as they will continue to research and develop the product.

“Our overall goal is to have the consumer wear the device, pull out their phone and be able to know they are impaired,” Timbol said.

Timbol owes his leadership skills and positivity to his mentor and past St. Gabriel the Archangel School coach Mr. Hing.

“He mentored me and shaped me into the way I am today. I’m not sure if he knows, but he had a big impact in my life,” Timbol said.

“I learned leadership, and how important it is to take criticism and positively apply that to benefit everyone fully,” he added.