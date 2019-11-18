Minister of Justice and Solicitor General of Alberta announces policies to help prevent rural crime

Following a three-month rural crime tour, conducting round table discussions, and listening to what rural Albertans had to say, the Minister of Justice and Solicitor General of Alberta, Doug Schweitzer has announced new policies to prevent rural crime.

“We went as far north as Fairview, and we went as far south as Coaldale, and almost every community in between,” Schweitzer said.

“When it comes to rural crime, there is an immense amount of frustration. Albertans don’t feel safe in their communities, and they are looking for the government to take decisive action in this issue,” he added.

In every town hall Schweitzer attended, he heard stories of how rural Albertans had been victimized, the extent of their victimization, how many people have been assaulted, people sleeping with axes under their beds, or keeping a loaded shotgun beside them.

“They are so worried about that next break-in, or that next home invasion. We had people whose properties had been broken into numerous times in a week, and numerous times on the same day. They simply do not feel safe,” Schweitzer said.

“Coming as a Calgary MLA, I academically understood there was an issue with rural crime, but I didn’t appreciate the full extent of the issue and how it is deeply impacting communities across Alberta,” Schweitzer added. “My eyes were open to the extent of rural crime.”

By announcing new initiatives such as integrating provincial peace officers, strengthening property rights, cracking down on metal theft, and adding a new voice for victims, Schweitzer is hopeful rural crime will decrease.

“It’s an early step and a meaningful step that we’ve made. All of the ideas that we brought forward, and new policy initiatives came straight from the town halls and right from Albertans,” Schweitzer said.

By the fall of 2020, enhanced powers will be provided to peace officers in the Fish and Wildlife Enforcement Branch, Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Branch, and the traffic arm for Alberta Sheriffs.

The Rural Alberta Provincial Integrated Defence (RAPID) Force, will provide peace officers with additional training so they can provide greater assistance to the police to deal with 9-1-1 calls in certain circumstances, criminal code matters, and take a greater role in traffic enforcement which will alleviate the pressure on rural Alberta police.

“Right now, we have about 1,600 police officers in rural communities, and with the enhanced powers we’re providing to 400 peace officers, we’ll be able to respond in a more timely way to crisis situations,” Schweitzer said.

Along with enhancing peace officers’ training, Schweitzer is ensuring property rights for Albertans is enhanced.

“We want to make sure we have the greatest protection possible for property owners to defend their property in the country,” said Schweitzer.

“Making sure that law-abiding Albertans can protect their property when a criminal trespasser comes on there and making sure they can’t be sued civilly for reasonable actions that they take is one step in the right direction,” he said.

The ability to bring forward community impact statements is essential for officials to see the impact rural crime has on a community.

“Rural Albertans used to feel safe if somebody drove down their dirt road, now they wonder if that person is there to harm them. They used to think it was a friend or a neighbour, now their worried they are actually there to do them harm,” Schweitzer said.

“We have to make sure that mental anguish that so many rural Albertans are going through right now, gets in front of the courts,” Schweitzer added. “We’re hopeful that will lead to stiffer sentences and greater understanding by the judiciary to the extent of rural crime.”