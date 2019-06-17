My Kinderhouse preparing children for grade school and for life during critical brain development stage

My Kinderhouse is preparing children in Chestermere for grade school through enriched programs including literacy, science and culture, engineering and technology, practical life, outdoor play, and the arts.

Children from the age of two-years-old and up can participate in a variety of pre-school, or kindergarten programs and arts programs, such as piano classes, dance, reading, and tutoring.

“Our educational model supports busy families with additional services on site during children’s time in our care,” said Founder of My Kinderhouse Amoriza Gunnink.

My Kinderhouse was the result of Gunnink’s work and reflection of educational research into early learning that supports the holistic development of young children.

As a primary school teacher, she noticed children entering primary school with developmental lags. It was then that she began to pursue studies in early childhood and brain development.

Gunnink found that each paradigm, philosophy, or school of thought addressed aspects of children’s learning, and development while neglecting others.

“I found a holistic educational approach will always seek to integrate the various educational methods together,” Gunnink said.

She added, “Rather than fitting children to one curricular method or approach, My Kinderhouse brings them all together.”

By incorporating the traditional learning, arts integration, and play, My Kinderhouse fits children’s aptitudes and learning styles, which promotes overall development, higher mental functions, and executive function skills.

“My passion is to see comprehensive and integrative programming being offered to children that are focused on children’s overall development from cognitive to outdoor stewardship and character growth,” Gunnink said.

She added, “I believe children to be very capable from their earliest years.”

Neuroscience research is now discovering the critical period for brain development is between ages zero to five.

Children as young as two-years-old can develop linguistic, artistic, mathematical, and scientific mental models with guidance and explorations, Gunnink said.

The investments of parents, educators, and the larger community need to focus on the early years, and not on remedial programming later in elementary or secondary school, she added.

It has been a real joy for Gunnink to see children happy, excited, and marvel at their explorations.

The top priority of My Kinderhouse is the child’s overall socio-emotional cognitive, kinesthetic, and character development through integrative programming.

Throughout the past 10-years, Gunnink said she has heard from the parent community on how much confidence their children have gained through the programs offered, and how well their children are prepared for regular schooling, and for life.