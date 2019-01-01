  • Advertisement

    Home / News / Local News / One charged after early morning collision

    One charged after early morning collision

    Posted on January 1, 2019

    Chestermere RCMP responded to a collision in the 500 block of West Chestermere Drive in the early morning hours of Dec. 22.

    On arrival police determined that a vehicle had skidded off of the road and struck a fence.

    The two male occupants of the vehicle fled the scene and were arrested by RCMP a short distance from the collision.

    Police have charged the driver, a 33-year-old Calgary man, with careless driving and failing to remain at the scene of an accident. Alcohol was reported to have been a contributing factor in the collision.

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *