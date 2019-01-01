One charged after early morning collision

Chestermere RCMP responded to a collision in the 500 block of West Chestermere Drive in the early morning hours of Dec. 22.

On arrival police determined that a vehicle had skidded off of the road and struck a fence.

The two male occupants of the vehicle fled the scene and were arrested by RCMP a short distance from the collision.

Police have charged the driver, a 33-year-old Calgary man, with careless driving and failing to remain at the scene of an accident. Alcohol was reported to have been a contributing factor in the collision.