Council Presentations

Abhaydeep Singh Dhaliwal, 8, received a certificate of recognition for his accomplishment of placing first in the UCMAS provincial mental math competition. Following the provincial competition, Dhaliwal challenged himself and participated in the national competition in June where he won first runner up, and second place. Photo submitted by Hannah Willinger
On July 16, Chestermere City Council presented a certificate of recognition to Aryan Zawari for her accomplishment in receiving the Horatio Alger National Entrepreneurial Scholarship. To obtain the scholarship, Zawari demonstrated strength of character, strong academics, commitment to pursuing higher education, and a desire to contribute to society while overcoming significant adversity. Photo submitted by Hannah Willinger
The Community growth and Infrastructure Team received councils’ certificate of recognition for their teamwork in bringing developers, Qualico Communities and Anthem United together to front end the construction of the Rainbow Road Sanitary Trunk project. “This opportunity is very significant for the development of our community, and council is extremely excited to move forward,” said Mayor Marshall Chalmers. The agreement wouldn’t have been possible without the hard work and coordination of the Community Growth and Infrastructure Team. “Thank you for committing to creating an amazing Chestermere,” he said. Photo submitted by Hannah Willinger
Local athletes Marla Wheeler and Madison Istace received council’s certificate of recognition for helping their U19AA Calgary Rush Ringette team bring home the ringette national bronze medal. The team did ice training four to five days a week, along with off-ice training. “Congratulations on your win, and we wish you more in the future,” Mayor Marshall Chalmers said. Photo submitted by Hannah Willinger
Township 24 Brewery Co-owner, Mike Gron, and Head- Brewer Curtis Metzger received a certificate of recognition after they took home a bronze in the Canadian International Beer Awards. “Part of council’s vision is to pursue and promote economic opportunities, and this award speaks perfectly as to why Chestermere is an amazing place to live, work and play,” said Mayor Marshall Chalmers. Photo submitted by Hannah Willinger