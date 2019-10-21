Over 170 pumpkins sold during the thirteenth annual Chestermere Lions Club Pumpkin Patch

The thirteenth annual Chestermere Lions Club Pumpkin Patch raised over $1,700, which will be donated to local groups or organizations.

“The proceeds are donated back into the community, we’re a service club,” said the Chestermere Lions Club Pumpkin Patch Event Coordinator Dawn Seguin.

“We have a choice if we want to put money into a project. Last year, the proceeds went to the Ringette’s along with other organizations,” she said.

The annual pumpkin patch is the main fundraiser for the Chestermere Lions Club and a way for the organization to give back to the community.

“Water Fest is usually our big fundraiser, but it was blown away this year,” said Chestermere Lions Club Member Michael Ball.

“We’ve had a nice steady crowd. It’s been fabulous. The nicest thing is to see the little guys because the pumpkins are almost as big as the little kids,” he added.

Throughout the day, families could have their faces painted, have a balloon animal made, listen to stories read by the Chestermere Public Library, and enjoy coffee, hot chocolate, popcorn, and hot dogs.

“Tons of people came right at 10 a.m. This is an important event because it gets all of the community together,” Seguin said.

“This year we’ve found a lot of people that have never been, they’re first timers which is great. Other people have been bringing their kids here since they were little tots,” she added.

For Sequin, a reoccurring highlight from the event is seeing all of the children running to find a pumpkin and having fun with their friends and family.

“It’s fun. Kids are running around, parents grab a cup of coffee, and walk around taking pictures of their kids, helping them pick the perfect pumpkin, and then carrying it around. It’s a different experience for people getting a pumpkin from a field,” she said.

Adding, “Every member of the family comes. Picking out pumpkins is a fun family day. The kids really think the pumpkins grow out there on the field. It’s cute.”

Some youth wear their Halloween costumes to pick out a pumpkin.

“They’re so excited. Some kids wear their costumes, and they’re allowed to run and find their favourite pumpkin. There are no restrictions,” Seguin said.

In the previous years, the Chestermere Lions Club held the annual pumpkin patch at the Mountain View field.

“We used to be at Mountain View, but we’ve brought it back to Chestermere. It’s a nice gathering for families,” Sequin said.

“The kids really believe the pumpkins grow there,” she added.

Roughly 300 pumpkins came from No Frills, and any pumpkins that were not picked are donated to Camp Chestermere and to the Chestermere Food Bank.

For more information on the Chestermere Lions Club, please visit the website at https://e-clubhouse.org/sites/chestermere/.