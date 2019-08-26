Photography Competition at the Chestermere Country Fair

Whether you consider yourself an amateur photographer or whether you just take the odd snapshot, your photograph could be a winner in the Chestermere Country Fair – Red Ribbon Competition on September 7th! It is easy to enter and you can be proud of your photo if it wins a 1st, 2nd or 3rd place ribbon at this year’s 30th Chestermere Country Fair! All photographs entered must be matted or mounted on stiff cardboard, and photo dimension may not exceed 13 inches (33 cm) excluding mat or cardboard.

Photographs (including modifications of that photo) may be entered in only ONE Class (e.g. same photograph may not be in black & white and colour categories), however you are more than welcome to enter additional photographs in other Classes. Photographs must not have been entered in previous Chestermere Fairs. The winner with the most points in the Photography Section will receive a personal trophy to take home, and the winner’s name will be engraved on the display trophy that remains at the Chestermere Recreation Centre.

This year the judging of the photographs will be done by local Chestermere photographer Michelle Wilson of MW Photography (www.mwphotographychestermere.com) and Calgary-based photographer Perry Thompson of Perry Thompson Photography (www.perphoto.com)

To find out the different Classes you may enter photographs in and find out more about the Red Ribbon competition visit the Rocky View Chestermere Agricultural website at www.rvcagsociety.ca . Entries are accepted on Friday, September 6th between 11:00 am and 6:00 pm.

What is the Chestermere Country Fair??

The Chestermere Country Fair is Chestermere’s oldest annual event and 2019 is the 30th anniversary of the Country Fair, hosted by the Rocky View Chestermere Agricultural Society. This year the Country Fair will feature a parade, bike decorating contest, farm safety, pancake breakfast, kids zone, indoor market, farmers’ market, beer garden, mutton bustin’, fall supper with special guest Jennie Ogilvie, Alberta’s Favourite Medium and more. If you would like to volunteer or participate in this year’s fair, please email chestermereagsociety@gmail.com. For more details, please visit our website www.rvcagsociety.ca.