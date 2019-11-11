Prairie Horizon Pop-Up Market giving shoppers the opportunity to build relationships with producers

The Prairie Horizon Pop-Up Market is giving Calgary shoppers an opportunity to know exactly where their food comes from while building relationships with the producers.

Every weekend until the Spring of 2020, the Prairie Horizon Pop-Up Market will be open from 10 a.m., until 4 p.m., and will showcase a variety of products from local producers, and artisans.

“This pop-up market is a taste of what’s to come with the Prairie Horizon Fresh Market, which will open in the spring of 2020,” said Ken Aylesworth.

“We had a tremendous turnout. The responses as people we’re leaving, and on social media was outstanding, and we’re very, very pleased,” Aylesworth added. “We stayed open another hour each day because we just had people keep coming, which was wonderful.”

The Prairie Horizon Pop-Up Market will have a mixture of products. However, there will be an emphasis on local products.

Currently, the market is working with the 50-year-old family-ran greenhouse, Doef’s, from Lacombe Alta.

“Doef’s have a wonderful reputation north of Red Deer, and they have partnered with a family in Calgary, and have launched Just Ripe Produce, and they will be our cornerstone vendor,” Aylesworth said.

“They really are one of the main contributors to the market,” he said.

Along with the Doef’s greenhouse, products from Dutchman Dairy-based out of Sicamous B.C. will also be featured at the pop-up market.

“Most people when they’re driving through Sicamous would have had a chance to stop at the big red barn and get ice cream and milk. It’s an amazing product,” Aylesworth said.

“We will be revolving different vendors who will be joining us in the big market. Our experience and our expertise is in building a cast of vendors,” he said.

Adding, “It’s very important that you have the right produce, the right proteins, the right artisans and a mixture to make a market effective, and enjoyable as a destination.”

Aylesworth and Prairie Horizon Pop-Up Market organizers are looking for unique local products, and new products while offering staples such as produce and proteins.

“There’s a real desire, and people like to come to a market. They come to a market because it’s a destination. When you come to a market, you’re coming for the experience,” Aylesworth said.

“You get to become involved with the producers, and the providers of the product, it becomes a relationship-based shopping experience, and it’s a fun and funky place to come,” he said.

Adding, “It also gives local producers and local artisans an opportunity for a place to sell their products on a year-round basis. It’s a win-win for both sides of the equation.”

As the Prairie Horizon Pop-Up Market grows, different events will be held on a weekend basis, along with tours to the greenhouses where consumers can see where their food comes from.

“There will be 5,000 square feet of produce, which will be the largest offering of produce of any market in Calgary. That’s really special,” Aylesworth said.

“Transparency in where all of that product comes from is paramount, and we’ll be spending a lot of time to make sure customers know exactly where their products are coming from,” he said.