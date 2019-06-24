Prairie Waters Elementary grade one students contribute to the vitality of Chestermere

Prairie Waters Elementary grades one students showcased their inventions that would contribute to the vitality of Chestermere during the fourth annual Awakening Passions Exhibition on June 20.

Throughout the school year, grade one to grade three students came up with ideas on how they could contribute to the vitality of Chestermere and learned how to use tools safely.

“We build up to our project by doing a whole bunch of other small projects. During this time, we connect with the community, look at projects that are already existing, and what’s lacking in our community,” said Prairie Waters Elementary School grade one teacher Amber Mrak.

“When you tell parents, you’re going to give their five-year-old’s tools there’s a lot of crazy responses, but when you talk to the students, they genuinely want to make the world better,” Mrak said.

Throughout the Awakening Passions project, the grade ones created a bird watching bench, a buddy bench, free library, planter boxes, and a dog parking spot that will be placed outside of Starbucks, with a water bowl, and clasps to keep animals safe while people get a coffee.

“These are ideas that only kids can come up with,” Mrak said.

While building their projects, students learned how to work together and how to be professional while talking to adults.

“They can speak to adults, they know how to be professional, they are empowered by doing something that most adults don’t do, it’s pretty amazing,” Mrak said.

She added, “One of my students called the manager of Starbucks to get confirmation that the forest green colour would work for the dog parking spot.”

Although Mrak spent countless hours assisting students through the Awakening Passions project, seeing her students live and breathe for the idea that they have a prominent voice in this world as little people, and can do whatever they set their mind to made all of the hard work well worth it.

Awakening Passions first began after Mrak gave grade two students a summative assessment where they were encouraged to show how humans express themselves through any art medium to explain their thinking and understanding of the project.

Mrak watched as an outgoing student picked up a paintbrush, and one by one the rest of her students all picked up paint brushes.

“I left my class that day, and I just felt so broken hearted that I obviously didn’t do enough to support their risk-taking to go and do something that really meant something to them, and pick something to explore to show their thinking, they just copied somebody else,” Mrak said.

She added, “It really comes down to creating a culture where teachers can take risks because education is changing, and it’s more important than ever that teachers do something that fuels their soul, and their passion. Without a doubt that’s what trickles down into our classrooms.”

Without support from Jeff Morey, Kerri James, Janet Chapman, Geeta Behal, Ryan Siemens, Kristina Rentz, and Jen Friske the Awaking Passions project wouldn’t have been possible.