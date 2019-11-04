The third annual Teal Pumpkin Project Trunk or Treat gave youth in the community an opportunity to collect non-food items for Halloween on Oct. 27. Over 300 youth came in costume to the Trunk or Treat, collected their items, then continued the Halloween celebration by attending Camp Chestermere’s Halloween Howler. Youth collected numerous items such as glow sticks, stickers, crafts, and Halloween themed toys that were handed out by local businesses Photo submitted by Kim Soderberg-McRae
. Photo submitted by Kim Soderberg-McRae