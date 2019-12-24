Rainbow Creek Elementary grade three students purchase Christmas gifts for Chestermere seniors 

On Dec. 18, Rainbow Creek Elementary grade three students raised roughly $800, which was used to purchase Christmas gifts for seniors in the community.

“We thought it would be really nice to do something for our community,” said Rainbow Creek Elementary School grade three teacher Caylee Dahl.

Dahl was inspired to raise money for seniors in the community after she heard about another class adopting seniors.

“We thought we would reach out to seniors who are actually in Chestermere,” Dahl said.

“We got together as a team and thought what could we do to raise money, and we thought popcorn would be great,” Dahl added. “We started selling popcorn, and we also encouraged the kids to do chores at home to raise some additional money.”

The grade three students then decided what types of items seniors would enjoy and actually use.

“They picked items such as hygiene items, socks, puzzles, crosswords, blankets, and some chocolates,” Dahl said.

“The gifts are functional and impactful,” said Sharron Matthewman.

When presenting a senior with a gift from the grade three class, the senior told Matthewman how special it made them feel, and then burst into tears.

“I witnessed first-hand the impact and the need to feel belonging and a connection within the community. The gift may also be the only one they will receive this Christmas,” Matthewman said.

Many of the seniors who received gifts from the grade three class live alone, some live-in basement suites, or share a house with other seniors.

“Many are isolated from family or friends for various reasons and struggle with financial hardship often relying on food from the Chestermere Food Bank and support from the Gifts of Kindness program which the City of Chestermere runs,” Matthewman said.

Dahl is hopeful that the popcorn fundraiser will become an annual event for the Rainbow Creek Elementary School.

“It worked out well, and the kids really enjoyed it,” Dahl said.

“The kids really loved picking things out, and they were super excited to see the actual gifts that we had purchased, going through it was like Christmas for them, they were excited to see what we got,” she said.

The grade three students giving seniors Christmas gifts highlighted senior needs and their vulnerability within the community.

“One of the biggest social concerns is that seniors are often lonely and isolated,” Matthewman said.

Loneliness among seniors is known as the silent killer, and often brings enhanced mental and physical health risks.

“This fundraiser focuses its attention on making vulnerable seniors feel connected, included, and knowing that someone cares about them. This fundraiser also promotes intergenerational relationships, and connecting relationships is a huge benefit to children and seniors,” Matthewman said.

Adding, “By connecting both worlds, we open up friendships, lines of communication, a greater knowledge and understanding, providing opportunities for both to enhance and learn new skills, and provide a sense of purpose.”