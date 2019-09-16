Rotary Chestermere Lifepath Wellness Amazing Race building a better Chestermere

Local businesses were able to showcase everything they have to offer during the sixth annual Rotary Chestermere Lifepath Wellness Amazing Race on Sept. 14.

“This event can have events all around the community. Sometimes in our own communities, we’re not aware of some of the people, some of the businesses or the things in it,” said Chestermere Rotarian for roughly 10 years Martin Shields.

The racers will have the opportunity to experience everything Chestermere has to offer.

Not only does the Rotary Chestermere Lifepath Wellness Amazing Race help businesses in the community by getting more people in the door, but it also gives businesses an opportunity to network with other businesses.

“It makes businesses stronger,” Shields said.

He added, “For people who are in this event, who are not from Chestermere they get to see a great community.”

For the Founder of Lifepath Wellness Dr. Jed Snatic, it was an easy decision to become a title sponsor for the annual race and donate $10,000.

“I’ve been working closely with Rotary about building a dental charity in the Chestermere area. They would help the facility and sponsor that in return,” Snatic said.

Lifepath Wellness is working closely with the Rotary Club of Chestermere to bring a dental charity to the community in the near future.

The vision of the dental charity is to have three dental chairs, which will be open three or four days a week and be primarily operated by volunteers who work at Lifepath Wellness, and dentists from the Calgary area.

Fixing someone’s smile who otherwise wouldn’t have gone to the dentist because of the cost barrier is a way Snatic is giving back to the Chestermere area.

“We’re working together to build a better community,” Snatic said.

“We sponsor to give back, it’s part of our influence to make a better community, it’s a corporately responsible thing to do, and the right thing to do,” he said.

Adding, “If you really want to walk the walk and talk the talk with helping people, this is part of the way that you do it.”

The Rotary Club of Chestermere has expressed a great amount of interest in the dental charity.

“Their mission is to build better communities, just like ours is, we’re on the same page when it comes to that,” Snatic said.

He added, “It’s another way we can complete the circle of success.”