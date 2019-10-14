Safeway offering Sensory Friendly Shopping

The Chestermere Safeway is creating a Sensory Friendly Shopping (SFS) experience every Monday from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. for customers who experience sensory overload.

SFS is a store led initiative beginning in Prince Edward Island and provides an opportunity for customers who may have sensory sensitivities to shop in an environment with reduced noise, and lighting.

“Most of the customers that participated really liked it,” said Chestermere Safeway Store Manager Cyl Bagadiong.

On Monday night, Bagadiong heard stories from families who were appreciative of the SFS, because now they can bring their children grocery shopping, whereas before the environment would cause a sensory overload.

“They were appreciative that we have this initiative in our city,” Bagadiong said.

“The paging systems and the bright lights in the store can be overwhelming,” he added.

The SFS environment adjusts elements that can contribute to sensory overload, such as sound, lighting, and smell which makes everyday tasks such a grocery shopping difficult for certain individuals.

With the SFS environment, the lighting is reduced by 50 per cent in the store, the sound from the Public Address (PA) system, music, telephones, scanners, and registers is reduced or silenced, there is lower department noise, and shopping carts are collected prior.

“We want to show that we’re a welcoming environment for all of our customers, we know that there is a need in our community,” Bagadiong said.

Adding, the grocery store is a central hub for the community, and it’s important that everyone feels welcome.