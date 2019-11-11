Socially Active Chestermere resident continues her yearly clothing drive for Calgary Alpha House Society

Long-time Chestermere resident Karen Gonzales is continuing to collect adult winter clothing to donate to the Calgary Alpha House Society.

Gonzales was inspired to create a clothing drive

after seeing the need for warm winter clothing while giving out coffee and hot chocolate with a friend to the people in the Calgary Alpha House Society.

“We did see the need at that time for people looking for warm clothing,” Gonzales said.

“At that time, we had requests from people to bring blankets, laptop bags, and backpacks,” she said.

Gonzales now brings holiday gift bags to the Calgary Drop In Centre, and the Calgary Alpha House Society with socks and toiletries.

Gonzales is appreciative of the ongoing support the community has shown her with the year-round clothing drive over the last six years, from receiving unexpected phone calls from people who have donations or having donations brought to events that she is attending.

“I’m very thankful. There are some families that have continually donated over the years. There are a couple of families who call me every year that they have more clothing,” Gonzales said.

She added, “I really appreciate the support.”

Businesses in Chestermere have also wanted to get involved with Gonzales’ clothing drive by donating dried soup noodles to support the Calgary Alpha House Society.

“One year we went to a local bakery, we bought two flats of bread, and we took those down, so everyone could have toast in the morning,” Gonzales said.

Giving back is extremely important to Gonzales, as she knows what it’s like to go without.

“I like to give back, and I like to help people. We didn’t have a lot. I try to give back in every way I can, I try to make a difference the best I can, and always pay it forward,” Gonzales said.

Gonzales accepts a variety of items, including towels, blankets, purses, and men’s and women’s clean shoes, socks, scarfs, hats, toques, and new underwear in all sizes packaged in clean garbage bags.

“I find that a lot of people want to donate, but they just don’t know how to donate, or where to take their donations,” Gonzales said.

“I’m happy to stop by people’s homes, they can leave the donations outside on the porch, and we will pick them up,” she added.

To have a donation collected or for more information on the clothing drive, please call or text 1-403-803-7234, or email karen2yyc@gmail.com.