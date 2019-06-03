Spending an afternoon with princesses

The Chestermere Public Library’s third annual Belle’s Tea Party gave children an opportunity to dress up and meet their favourite princesses.

On June 2, roughly 126 individuals spent an afternoon, drinking tea, having gluten-free and allergy safe snacks and treats, while singing songs with princesses Belle and Ariel.

“We’ve done everything we can to accommodate people,” said Chestermere Public Library Assistant Director Cathy Burness.

Staff at the library were very excited after the live-action film of Beauty and the Beast was released and were inspired to host a princess themed program for the community.

Burness added, they began to think of different things staff could do which incorporated princesses that would be fun for children, and eventually decided on hosting a tea party.

It was paramount for staff at the Chestermere Public Library to ensure the tea party was accessible for all families and all princesses.

“We try to cover as much of the program expense as possible through ticket sales. It’s not a financial barrier, which is why the tickets cost $6,” Burness said.

Throughout the years, Belle’s Tea Party has been extremely well-received by families in the community.

“Tickets were sold out in five days, we were super stoked about it,” Burness said.

People were involved in bidding wars overs tickets for the tea party and were very disappointed when tickets sold out, Burness said.

She added the reason Belle’s Tea Party has been so successful throughout the past three years was that little girls and little boys just love princesses.

“I had a fellow in a tuxedo one year which was super cool,” Burness said.

Without the partnership from the City of Chestermere, which supplied the décor, and the support of residents, Belle’s Tea Party wouldn’t be possible year after year.

“Thank you to the community for embracing our programs. It’s the most popular program we do,” Burness said.

