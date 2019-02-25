Staying safe around wildlife

With recent sightings of coyotes in Chestermere, the Chestermere Protective Services are reminding residents that it’s not uncommon to encounter a variety of wildlife in the city.

“We’re trying to help mitigate human contact with that wildlife,” said Chestermere Municipal Enforcement Peace Officer Shawn Press.

With the city’s rapid development, it has expanded into areas that were habitat for wildlife.

Coexisting with wildlife in the city is unavoidable and offers both benefits and hazards to residents.

Predators such as coyotes, foxes and hawks naturally control other nuisance species.

“They do eat rodents that we don’t want in our houses,” said Press.

Other beneficial wildlife includes skunks and bats that help keep the insect populations down.

“They eat insects like wasps…that are sometimes a bigger nuisance,” he said.

Since Chestermere is surround on all sides acreages and farmland, it is impossible to permanently remove wildlife from the city.

“We’re a city, but we’re a rural community,” said Press.

Encounters can occur year-round but are somewhat more common in the winter when the lake is frozen allowing easier movement of wildlife through the city.

Animals are also more likely to come closer to homes and businesses foraging for food in the leaner winter months.

“They’re looking for an easy meal,” said Press.

To avoid or minimize the chances of encountering wildlife, Press said that residents should never feed or approach wildlife, keep dogs on a leash, keep cats indoors and minimize attractants by removing food from yards and keeping garbage secured.

Press said that is also important for parents to teach their children about safe behaviours around wildlife.

For more information or to report wildlife concerns contact Alberta Fish and Wildlife Calgary and Area at (403) 297-7789 or Chestermere Protective Services at (403) 207-7058.

To report an aggressive animal, call the Alberta Fish and Wildlife Report-A-Poacher line at (800) 642-3800.