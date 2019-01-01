Stolen vehicle recovered by Calgary Police

Calgary police recovered a Toyota Sedan that had been reported stolen from a driveway on Willowmere Way in Chestermere on Dec. 17.

The vehicle had been left unattended running in the driveway when it was stolen.

The driver of the vehicle, a 44-year-old man was arrested by Calgary police and has been charged in connection with the theft.

Chestermere RCMP are reminding residents to ensure that vehicle doors are locked when running and recommend that either command starts be used or that vehicles are not left unattended while running.

Police also suggest that all valuables, including keys be removed from vehicles.