Streetscapes Committee unveils new summer banners

Earlier this summer, the Streetscapes Committee unveiled new streetlight banners along Chestermere’s main roads. Committee members Bea Germain and Louise Lougheed spearheaded the project and are pleased with the results.

“Our goal was to use the banners as a way of showing Chestermere residents and visitors the many things our city has to offer. We wanted the banners to be welcoming, fun and bright. We also kept Chestermere’s new ‘Amazing Strategic Vision’ in mind when finalizing the banners,” says Louise.

The banners will remain up for the summer season.

“I hope the residents enjoy them, and that visitors to our city feel welcome this summer,” says Bea.

If you’d like to participate in future projects like this, you can apply to join the Streetscapes Committee this fall. Learn more at chestermere.ca/committees.