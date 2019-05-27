That time of year

Those dog days of summer are just around the corner, although as always in Alberta the corner may be a longer bend than we would want. So although we are still in spring, let’s open our memory banks and start to keep an eye on nature and how it may affect our dogs in a negative way.

I recently attended one of Dr. Gabby’s (Chestermere Vet Clinic) seminars on ticks and parasites. Once you get through the sight of these creatures and the psychological desire to scratch, the seminar was packed with information, with the bottom line being to keep a close eye on what your dog gets into when outside and act quickly if you detect, or suspect, that your dog may have ticks, fleas or digested a dead creature that itself may be carrying harmful lavae. Better still, it is highly recommended to give your dog a course of parasite prevention in the months from May through October in southern Alberta. Unfortunately, there is way too much information to digest on these topics but, if you want/need more information on ticks, fleas, roundworm, hookworm, heartworm, tapeworm or whipworm, please contact Chestermere Vet Clinic.

One thing that still seems to happen in the hotter months, and is so easily avoidable, is people leaving their dogs in vehicles. Rather than risk harming your dog’s health, or worse, through heat exhaustion, please leave your dog at home with access to fresh water. I genuinely do not believe that people intentionally mean to harm their dogs by leaving them in hot vehicles. It is more likely that people just do not understand what they are doing and the consequences of their actions. The same consideration should be given to when you take your dog to an event in hot weather. Take water for the dog as well as yourself. I remember a few years ago walking around John Peake park on Canada Day with a jug of water in one hand and a dog bowl in the other, asking dog owners if their dog would like a drink. A lot said no the dog was fine, only to find out when I put the dog bowl near the dog that it was in need of a drink. Not recognizing the combination of fur, exercise and hot weather had given their dog quite a thirst and, because the people were keeping themselves hydrated, they assumed their dogs were OK too.

More importantly, with major events, not all dogs enjoy being jostled by large crowds. If your dog is of a nervous disposition, or doesn’t like hordes of people, leave him/ her at home.

For most of the year, our dog’s paws are unaffected by the climate. However, in the summer months, please pay attention to the thermometer, particularly when walking on paved surfaces. One quick test you can try is this: place your hand (or arm) on the surface to be walked on. If you cannot keep it there for five to ten seconds, it is too hot for your dog to walk on.

We all want the best for our dogs. Let’s consider the needs of our furry friends and all enjoy the long awaited hot weather!