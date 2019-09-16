The Chestermere Public Library continues to be an inclusive space in the community

The Chestermere Public Library continues to be an inclusive space for every person in the community with over 10,000 memberships.

“We provide a place for the community to connect and belong, and we embrace opportunities to highlight a variety of cultures,” said the Director of the Chestermere Public Library Debbi Weber.

“The Chestermere Public Library adds value to the life in our beautiful city. We all want to live in an amazing Chestermere, and that can be accomplished by working together to generate the level of service that should be the envy of other municipalities,” she added.

All members of the Chestermere Public Library have access to resources, including homework help, continuing education, movies, and music.

“We have programming for everyone from musical theatre to stuffy sleepovers for the little ones,” Weber said.

Chestermere City Councillor Michelle Young said, “You are providing a service that isn’t elsewhere in the community. It’s really filling a gap of something that we don’t have anywhere here.”

“It really is an amazing place,” she added.

The Chestermere Public Library also embraces art and culture by frequently displaying a local artist and giving them an opportunity to not only showcase their work but to do a meet and greet.

“Residents can get to know talented local artists,” Weber said.

Along with programs, events, and activities the library space is also a venue for many popular events including Canada Day, the Winter Lights Festival, and Belle’s Tea.

“One of our most popular events is Belle’s Tea. We wanted to do something special and a little fancy for the children,” Weber said.

Currently, there are three sittings for Belle’s Tea, all of which sell out.

“It’s the people who make this so much fun,” Weber said.

She added, the Chestermere Public Library is a safe space for everyone, free of barriers, where nobody will be turned away.

“Thank you so much for everything you do, you truly do make Chestermere amazing and bring the entire community together,” said Chestermere Deputy Mayor Ritesh Narayan.

Adding, “You can really see the inclusiveness when you walk into the library.”