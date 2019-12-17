The Region’s most festive dogs showed off their holiday costumes in support of ARTS Senior Animal Rescue

The first annual Holiday Pet Costume Contest at the New Horizon Mall showcased the most festive pets in Calgary, while all of the proceeds raised went towards supporting the Animal Rescue Transfer System (ARTS) Senior Animal Rescue.

On Dec. 8, pets of all sizes got to do a pageant on a stage in the middle of the mall, showing off their best holiday costume in front of ARTS judges who voted for the most original, funniest, and the best costume.

“We partnered with ARTS, which is the senior animal rescue organization in Calgary, they worked with us and provided judges it was fanatic. We were really happy,” said the New Horizon Mall Marketing Manager Alexandra Winn.

“It went excellent, and we were really happy, we had a number of cute dogs dressed up in their costumes,” Winn said.

Following the Holiday Pet Costume Contest, pets had the opportunity to meet Santa Claus and have a photo taken.

“We had a lot of guests come in and join us for those photos,” Winn added. “That was really popular because we know there are not many venues that allow you to bring a pet in to meet Mr. Claus.”

Winn was inspired to organize the Holiday Pet Costume Contest because she is always looking for creative and unique ways to bring people to the mall.

“We’re a mall that is really unique, and I’m always trying to bring in events that are as unique as we are,” Winn said.

“I thought this would be a fun thing to do and bring in a different crowd,” she said.

Adding, “We like the idea of becoming a destination where people meet, eat, play, relax and shop.”

Moving forward, Winn will continue to organize unique events and would like to continue the Pet Holiday Costume Contest next year.

“All of the dogs had great personalities. We had a bulldog dressed up in a cute little costume down to the tiny little dogs,” Winn said.

“It brought together a bunch of pet lovers and brought them together for a good cause, and it also created awareness for the mall, which is always a great thing for us,” she said.

The only thing Winn would want to do differently for next year’s Holiday Pet Costume Contest would be to have Santa Claus give the dogs milk bones.

“That would be a nice reward for the dogs because they behaved so well on Santa’s lap. They deserved a little treat after,” Winn said.

Leading up to Christmas, the New Horizon Mall has many holiday-themed family events, including the Dueling Piano Kings on Dec. 21 from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m., who will be performing a free family Christmas sing-along.

“It’s really exciting if you’re looking for something to do that’s inside and warm, it’s a good place to come and hang out,” Winn said.