Third annual Bike Park BBQ brings the biking community together

Chestermere residents and bike enthusiasts came out to show off their best tricks while at the bike park during the third annual Bike Park BBQ on July 12.

“It’s just to celebrate the bike park, and get everyone out enjoying the park,” said the City of Chestermere Community Recreation Coordinator Katelyn Richards.

“Some people locally don’t even know the park exists, so it’s really great to get new people here out enjoying it,” Richards said.

She added, “People were getting healthy and getting on their bikes, it was great.”

Throughout the day, Chestermere residents came to enjoy a free BBQ, free popcorn from The Real Estate REP’s Group RE/MAX First, basic bike tune-ups from local sports shop B&P Cycle along with participating in a raffle draw for a chance to win a bike.

“We had a wonderful bike that was donated by B&P Cycle, and we raffled it off for Christmas with Dignity,” Richards said.

The annual Bike Park BBQ has been extremely well-received by residents from previous years, Richards added, last year over 200 residents attended the BBQ.

“It helps connect people with their neighbours, it’s really about getting to know everyone, and I want people to know that we’re here,” Richards said.

“We have a really hard-working staff that help maintain the park, and it’s really great for them to connect with the families that actually use it,” she added.

The collaborative efforts from the Chestermere Rotary Club, Synergy, B&P Cycle, The Real Estate REP’s Group RE/MAX First, and the City of Chestermere has been a highlight for Richards during annual BBQ.

“All of these groups come together because they really want to support the biking community, which is amazing,” Richards said.

“There are a lot of dedicated kids who come here regularly after school and all summer,” she added.