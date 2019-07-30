Uniting Chestermere residents during first-ever Heritage Day Festival

The City of Chestermere is celebrating resident’s cultural diversity with the first-ever Heritage Day Festival on Aug. 5.

Chestermere residents are encouraged to watch cultural performances, enjoy food, and mingle with neighbours at John Peake Park from 12 p.m., until 5 p.m.

“Heritage Day is a celebration of promoting your own culture, traditions and the values that each community has,” said Heritage Day Festival Multicultural Committee spokesperson, Satish Lal.

The festival will begin with a drumming performance.

“It’s very enriching and very delightful to watch them and hear them,” Lal said.

Following the performance, Mayor Marshall Chalmers, and Chestermere-Strathmore MLA Leela Aheer will speak.

Throughout the day, residents can indulge in foods from countries such as Fiji, India, and Peru, while having a chance to connect with not-for-profit organizations within the community.

“At the end of the day, the closing performance will be done by India,” Lal said.

The ultimate goal of the Heritage Day Festival is to celebrate everyone’s heritage, culture, and traditions.

“I know everybody takes part in their traditions, but not everybody understands the other cultures and traditions,” Lal said.

He added, “That’s where the difference is between the people in the community.”

Not only will the Heritage Day Festival celebrate cultures and traditions, but it will also connect residents.

“We want to bring unity to celebrate together,” Lal said.

Adding, “This is Chestermere’s event. We’re trying to put our feet down to the ground, and hopefully, we can grow from here.”