Veterans banner’s hung in Anniversary Park

On Oct. 19, 10 banners showcasing veterans who have connections to local families were hung along the pathway in Anniversary Park.

“It’s important for any community to honour their military families, and it’s important for us as Canadians to do it,” said Team Leader of the Honour Our Veterans Banner Program Bea Germain.

“Hopefully, the community as a collective voice will feel proud and have a sense of accomplishment and pride,” she added. “We’re really hoping that people who live in Chestermere, and walk this pathway recognize that.”

Germain was inspired to create the Honour Our Veteran Banner Program in Chestermere after reading an article from the Royal Canadian Legion magazine about another town doing a similar program.

“We contacted them, chatted with them, and reworked the program,” Germain said.

Families purchased the banners, and the Chestermere Streetscape Committee printed them and ensured the banners were exactly what the families wanted. Each year, additional banners will be added to the program.

“It’s been received very well. We’re pretty happy with 10 banners this year,” Germain said.

“The fact that there’s 10 this year, and we just started this program, shows there’s an interest now, once people see the banners up on the pathway, it’s a very emotional time for them,” said Chestermere Streetscape Committee Member Louise Lougheed.

As a former police chief, honouring men and women in uniform is very important for Mayor Marshall Chalmers.

“The peace we enjoy in our country is only possible because of the sacrifices of those who have served on the front lines,” Chalmers said.

“In displaying these banners, I hope that we can help the next generation remember and respect the sacrifices of our soldiers,” he said.

Adding, the banners that have been hung in Anniversary Park is a beautiful way to honour the sacrifice and acknowledge the personal connections in the community.

As Chestermere residents walk through the park and gather for Remembrance Day, they will be reminded to pay their respects, remember the sacrifices, and reflect.

“I hope that these banners remind our community of the impact of wars, not only on a national level but right here at home,” Chalmers added. “The faces on these banners are real people, and they remind our community of the extent in which conflict impacts our neighbourhoods, families, and friends.”