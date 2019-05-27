WhiteCappers How they support our community?

Check out the Whitecapper advertisement in the Anchor and you will see a very comprehensive list of activities supported by our seniors’ community group. They also provide lunch and learns on a variety of interesting topics. The executive group is always looking for and implementing new programs that will be of interest to seniors. This group is a very strong advocate for the seniors in our community.

Along with advocating for seniors they provide a great place to gather and enjoy activities and spend time with friends and family.

A quick peak back in The Whitecappers history.

• In 1980 land held by the Chestermere Community Association was transferred to Rocky View County for $1.

• The Recreation Center is owned by RockyView County (RVC) and the Chestermere Regional Community Association (CRCA) leases the facility from them.

• In 1985 the White cappers were incorporated and began meeting in a designated room in the Recreation Center.

• In 1999 the Whitecappers had out grown the room and planned to build their own facility.

• In 1999 the Whitecappers decided to work with the Recreation Expansion Project team to build a facility within the Recreation Center.

• The Whitecappers contributed to the building funds they had created to develop a designated room within the Recreation Center .

• The Whitecappers investments were:

• $200,000 for lease hold improvements for a senior facility.

• $150,000 to the recreation building fund.

• 2007 the Whitecappers signed the existing sublease agreement.

Some of the current Whitecappers sublease terms.

• 10 year lease with an additional 10 years.

• Rent of $1,055 to be paid monthly.

• Whitecappers will pay their fair share of operating costs.

• Rent was reviewed and adjusted annually if required.

• Rent was paid for 10 years without being contested or adjusted.

• October 2017 the Whitecappers requested to extent their lease for 10 years.

Current sub-lease terms presented.

• Currently the two parties have not been able to reach an agreement.

• January 2018 four options were presented by the CRCA to the Whitecappers:

1. Increase rent to $2,000 / month.

2. Increase rent to $1,265 / month and Whitecappers must buy a CRCA annual membership.

3. Increase rent based on Statcan inflation rates and allow CRCA to rent out the Whitecapper facility.

4. Vacate the premises

• All options include a 60 day notice at anytime without cause.

The Whitecappers’ Center may be forced to relocated shortly. Lets negotiate fairly, respectively and show support for the seniors in our community.

Community Senior;

Al Kersch