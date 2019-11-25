Winter Lights Festival officially kicks off the holiday season in Chestermere

Hundreds of families waited in anticipation of John Peake Park being illuminated during the fourth annual Winter Lights Festival on Nov. 23.

“On behalf of city council, it’s my pleasure to welcome you to the Winter Lights Festival. Thank you for coming out to celebrate the official lighting of the Christmas lights display in the park,” said Mayor Marshall Chalmers.

“This is a wonderful time of year, and we hope you feel the holiday spirit with us tonight,” Chalmers added. “Enjoy the illuminated night are you wonder through the display of lights.”

Throughout the evening, families could enjoy sleigh rides, snow fairies, food trucks, and performances from princesses Elsa and Anna, with a firework show to end the night.

In addition to performances, families could indulge in a marshmallow station, cookie decorating table, and maple snow stick shack.

“As we ring in the season on behalf of council, I would like to wish you a safe and happy holiday and a very merry Christmas,” Chalmers said.

On behalf of local MLA Leela Sharon Aheer, the Manager for Chestermere-Strathmore Constituency Vicki Welsh wished everyone at the Winter Lights Festival the happiest of holiday seasons.

“An amazing night to enter into a season of caring, love, and peace together,” Welsh said.

Without the dedication of the city’s Public Works department, the Winter Lights Festival wouldn’t be possible year after year.

“Thank you to our Public Works department, who worked so hard. They start early in the season, putting all of this together,” said Chestermere Events Coordinator Nancie Huneault.

“Without the support of the Public Works department doing all of that hard work and having the rest of the community come together and show their appreciation,” she added. “It’s so worth it.”