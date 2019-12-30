Year in Review

January

Tim Horton’s Western Canada Pond Hockey Championships raised approximately $50,000 for the Veterans Food Bank of Calgary

The first annual Tim Horton’s Western Canada Pond Hockey Championships received overwhelming support from hockey lovers alike.

“Overall, we are so happy with the event, it surpassed everything we expected to do,” said Event Chair Alex Halat.

Not only did the multiple-day tournament bring out 61 teams and roughly 4,000 people to watch and play hockey, but it also brought the community closer together.

“Not one part of it was about winning,” Halat said.

February

Chestermere Fire Services donated over $10,000 to Alberta Children’s Hospital

To raise $10,830 for the Alberta Children’s Hospital, the Chestermere Fire Services (CFS) took a personal pay deduction over the last two years.

“I’m so proud of staff being able to pull this together,” said Chestermere Fire Chief Brian Pomrenke.

CFS were inspired to donate to the Alberta Children’s Hospital after discussing how they could further help the families and the children from their service calls.

Although the $10,83 cheque went to the Alberta Children’s Hospital, CFS donated additional funds during the annual Country 105 Caring for Kids Radiothon, and the donations were matched by two anonymous donors bringing the total donation to over $30,000.

March

Chestermere athlete takes home gold at Canada Winter Games

Local hockey player achieved her dream of winning gold at the Canada Winter Games in Red Deer Alta.

“It was a surreal experience. The outcome was something I never dreamt of, and I will never forget it,” said Team Alberta Wing Bree Kennedy.

Team Alberta was labeled as the underdogs as they had lost two games during round robin and had to play against the undefeated B.C. team.

“We weren’t expected to win, it just made it that much better when we did,” Kennedy said.

Although leading up to the Canada Winter Games, Kennedy was unable to train as she had dislocated her shoulder, she was proud of how she played.

“I was proud of my performance, but I also wasn’t thinking about myself, it was so much more than just myself there. The team’s success made me feel like I was having success. I for sure thought I brought it, and definitely played my role in the team,” Kennedy said.

April

Leela Aheer elected as Chestermere-Strathmore MLA

With over 13,000 votes, the former Chestermere-Rocky View MLA Leela Aheer, was elected as MLA for the new Chestermere-Strathmore riding.

“It was pretty amazing. I can’t believe the support, I’m touched,” Aheer said.

Before the polls closed on April 16, Aheer was continuing door knocking, and ensuring everyone got out to vote.

“It’s about really-really connecting with people, and making sure I earned their vote,” Aheer said.

After getting elected, Aheer planned to focus on education within the Chestermere-Strathmore riding, overcrowding in schools by advocating for a school in Langdon, growing a healthy economy, and bringing in additional job opportunities.

“I wouldn’t have had this opportunity or this chance without the incredibly beautiful human beings that give up their time because they believe in something bigger,” Aheer said.

May

City implements strategic vision to create an Amazing Chestermere

The City of Chestermere implemented a strategic vision that focused on creating an amazing quality of life, amazing partnerships, amazing relationships, amazing opportunities, and amazing neighbourhoods.

“We believe that the residents of Chestermere deserve the best,” said Mayor Marshall Chalmers.

He added, “We are not a community that will accept mediocre.”

The strategic vision to create an amazing Chestermere focuses on community service delivery, breaking down silos, better budgeting, and improving cross-departmental cooperation while providing clear guidelines on how to achieve the common goals of council.

June

CUI comes to an end

Chestermere City Council carried a motion that brought Chestermere Utilities Incorporated (CUI) utilities inhouse through a hybrid/shell corporation.

With the hybrid option, CUI will continue to operate until the debt had been paid off, approximately 15 years, CUI cannot incur new debt, one employee will administer services, and day to day operations will be outsourced resulting in a utility rate reduction of up to eight per cent.

“We’ve been working at untangling our utility issues from the very first day we took our oaths of office, and I am so proud to announce this new path forward for our community,” said Mayor Marshall Chalmers.

Under the hybrid option, the current council and future councils have a sense of flexibility as they can at any time municipalize the corporation.

By the end of the summer, draft agreements for the city to provide utility services were completed, and the letters were removed from the building.

“I am confident that we are on the right path forward and will be able to continue our journey to building an amazing community.”

July

Celebrating diversity

The second annual Chestermere Pride began with repainting the Pride and Transgender crosswalks in from of city hall, with Synergy youth members, city councillors, first responders, and residents.

“Crosswalks are a good day of showing solidarity to the community,” said Diversity and Inclusion Strategist Joanne Kinya Mugambi.

She added, “We realize as a new city, we still have strides that we need to take, but we are excited about celebrating different aspects of the community.”

Chestermere Pride continued with a variety of events, including a screening of the documentary Beyond Gay, which was featured at the Gay and Lesbian Film Festival, Queer and Now, Pride in the Park, Reading with Royalty, all-ages drag show, live entertainment, and a barbeque.

August

3,000 families support the annual Water Festival

Although the day was shortened due to poor weather, over 3,000 families came out to celebrate Chestermere’s annual Water Festival at John Peake Park.

“Overall, it was received very well, the community came out and enjoyed it,” said the City of Chestermere’s Events Coordinator Nancie Huneault.

Chestermere’s Water Festival is an essential event as it gives residents a chance to socialize and celebrate the uniqueness of being a lake community, Huneault said.

Adding, “It’s just a great opportunity for neighbours, friends, and family to get together and celebrate that.”

Throughout the day, families had the opportunity to play games, walk through the Artisan Market, enjoy food trucks, all while listening to performances, and watching national and international athletes compete.

Organizers were forced to call the event short due to wind. However, roughly 600 residents came back to watch the firework show.

September

Over 50 mini racers race down Rainbow Falls Link

Chestermere residents cheered on over 50 mini racers during the Lakeridge Community Church fifth annual Soap Box Car Derby.

The annual race first began with families gathering to build cars for their children, and the youth would get pushed down a pathway in a park.

“We decided that we would create something that feels as big as we could possibly make it, so the kids feel like they’re in the biggest race of their lives,” said Lakeridge Community Church Pastor Dr. Preston Pouteaux.

The annual race now has an announcer, ramp, banners, tents, food, and music, while the Chestermere RCMP ticket the youth for speeding.

“We try to make a big deal of it, everybody gets medals, there are trophies, and we have a big celebration,” Pouteaux said.

“All of this helps kids to know that they are loved, and they are important to adults and to our city,” he added.

October

Rec Centre remains open following a threat of closure

Due to safety concerns of the red arena, Rocky View County (RVC) had planned to close the facility on Sept. 27 at 5 p.m.

However, after reviewing the CRCA heavy snowfall monitoring plan, RVC announced the facility would remain open.

“We’re overjoyed. They made the right decision,” said CRCA Board Member Derek From.

A structural analysis warned that a portion of the facility’s roof was at risk of failure if there was a heavy snow load.

The CRCA has a snow monitoring program in which snow levels on the roof will be monitored, and the snow will be removed from the roof if it’s too heavy.

“What tipped the balance was once RVC heard our engineer speak and understood the plan that we had in place, they were comfortable that the CRCA had sufficiently mitigated the risk, and that we were doing the right thing,” From said.

November

Over $7,000 raised through Tim Horton’s Smile Cookie Campaign

The Tim Horton’s Smile Cookie Campaign generated over $7,000 that was donated to the Chestermere Food Bank.

All of the funds raised in 2019 and 2020 will be used to purchase a vehicle for the Chestermere Food Bank.

“We are looking for something that’s more commercial than the vehicle that we have, we don’t know cost-wise what’s that’s going to look like yet,” said President of the Chestermere Food Bank Laurie Dunn.

“Our utmost goal is to keep our volunteers safe while they are performing duties for the food bank,” Dunn said.

In 2019, 9.8 million smile cookies were sold.

Tim Horton’s increased the chocolate chip cookie inventory by a million more cookies to keep up with the demand. However, two million more cookies were sold than anticipated.

“We were in a panic session, thinking of decorating oatmeal cookies because all of the warehouses were out of the chocolate chip,” said the Owner of the Chestermere Tim Horton’s, Andrew Marriott.

“Other stores had to do oatmeal, but we had a few extras,” he said.

Marriott added he was extremely proud of his team, and of the Chestermere community for rallying and purchasing cookies to support those in need.

December

City council approves two per cent tax decrease

Chestermere City Council passed the 2020 operating and capital budget, which will bring a two per cent tax decrease to residents.

“We were proud to have brought in a two per cent tax cut in 2019 and are thrilled we could bring another two per cent tax cut for 2020,” said Mayor Marshall Chalmers.

The second year of tax cuts was possible after breaking down internal silos within the City of Chestermere, ensuring growth projections matched the economic environment, and carefully reviewing proposed projects, positions, and programs.

“Council heard loud and clear that the community was looking for relief from municipal taxes, we have worked hard to find savings and are pleased to bring that relief,” he said.

This is the second year that city council has implemented a two per cent tax decrease for residents, following the reduction of a two per cent tax increase in 2018 to less than one per cent.