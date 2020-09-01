$200,000 in grant funding available for local charities and not-for-profit organizations

Proposals for the grant funding will be accepted until Sept. 30

Local charities and not-for-profit organizations are eligible for $200,000 in funding through Chestermere’s Human Services Advisory Board (HSAB).

The HSAB will be awarding up to $200,000 in grants to social service programs that focus on the most critical needs in the community while making a significant difference in the lives of Chestermere residents.

“Our goal is to invest in programs focusing on service delivery through prevention, early intervention, and community development services,” said Team Lead for Community Support Services for the City of Chestermere, Marla Polachek.

“These programs should complement the board’s goals of creating healthy, vibrant, connected and engaged neighbourhoods, communities, individuals and families, as well as contribute to overall positive mental health in Chestermere.”

An application process is available for local not-for-profit organizations and registered charities to receive the grant funding through Chestermere Family and Community Support Services (FCSS) and the United Way Chestermere Partnership.

The HSAB membership is made up of two City Council representatives, six experienced volunteers from the community, and Chestermere Community Support Services staff.

The board allocates the grant funds to proposals that contribute to the overall quality of life in Chestermere and achieve one or more of the overarching goals and priority outcomes.

The proposal information is available on the City of Chestermere’s website at https://www.chestermere.ca/767/Human-Services-Advisory-Board-Grants.

Applicants may also request the proposal documents via e-mail to csinfo@chestermere.ca.

Proposals will be reviewed, and funds awarded based on the strength of the proposal, which should identify the community need, define the program design and approach in addressing social issues, outline all research and current partnerships, and provide a detailed plan on how the grant funding will be used.

The grants will be awarded for a funding period from January to December 2021.

The 2020 recipients for the Family and Community Support Services funding included the Calgary Rural Primary Care Network, Camp Chestermere, Chestermere Food Bank, Prairie Waters Elementary, and Synergy.

Accredited Supports to the Community, Camp Chestermere, Junior Achievement of Southern Alberta, and Synergy also received the United Way Chestermere partnership funding for 2020.