Alberta Health Services thankful for support World Suicide Prevention day received in Chestermere

Alberta Health in partnership with the Multicultural Youth Society of Chestermere held a vigil in Chestermere for World Suicide Prevention Day on Sept. 10. Over 250 people attended the vigil, including Chestermere-Strathmore MLA Leela Aheer, Mayor Marshall Chalmers, and Ritesh Narayan. Photo submitted by Satish Lal

We would like to send our heartfelt sympathy and condolences to all who have lost a loved one to suicide.

We express our sincere gratitude to everyone who came to support the grieving families and World Suicide Prevention Day.

Acknowledgments and a deep thank-you to each of the community members and the agencies they represent, Mayor Marshall Chalmers, Councillor Ritesh Narayan, Nancie Huneault, Joanne Kinya Baker from the City of Chestermere, MLA Leela Aheer, Rocky View School Board Trustee Patty Sproule, Chestermere RCMP, Lake Ridge Community Church Pastor Evan Dewald, Stepping Stones to Mental Health Stephanie Gands, Terry Gill and Coralee McIntosh of Synergy, Paulette Tippe, Olimphya Hermosillo de Elizondo, Nicole Madamesila of Family Community Support Services (FCSS), Leslie Racz, and Caroline Binne, and Yvonne Harris of Alberta Health Services (AHS) Addiction and Mental Health Services.

Finally, a very huge thank-you to all those who helped out and made the event possible. The help and support was greatly appreciated.

Alex Frei from Amp Audio Sound Productions who generously donated his time and sound system, Satish and Shivani for their speech and their families donation of 60 LED candles, MLA Aheer for her speech, and Caroline Binne, Paulette Tippe, Olimphya Hermosillo de Elizondo, Kimberly Gordon-Krushell, Leslie Racz, Debbie Hitchcock, and Donelda Laing for all of their help with set up, their support with handing out supplies, and being available for questions and support.