Alberta RCMP sending out vehicle valentines

Alberta drivers will be receiving vehicle valentines throughout February from the RCMP.

Twice a week, valentines will be sent from the Alberta RCMP social media accounts with tips regarding how to keep vehicles safe from thieves.

“I want you to be mine, valentine. Stay with me while I’m running. You are wheelie awesome. Please lock my doors so we can stay together. You auto be my valentine. Buy me a steering wheel lock, and I’ll be yours forever. Remember to lock the garage, and you’ll always have a parking spot in my heart. You’re just my speed. Let’s get a vehicle tracking system so we can always go places together. I think you’re tow-tally great. Please remove the keys so we can stay in a long-term relationship. Valentine, you drive me crazy. Remember to remove your valuables. Remove the garage door opener when you park, and you’ll always be mine,” said a vehicle valentine from the Alberta RCMP.

Last year, there were nearly 10,000 thefts of motor vehicles in Alberta. Over 6,500 were trucks, SUV’s and vans, and 1,200 were cars.

Alberta RCMP want to remind Albertans one of the most important things drivers can do, is ensure their vehicles are locked.

RCMP also suggests Albertans can remove the keys from the vehicle, remove all valuables, use a steering wheel lock, lock the garage, remove garage door opener from the vehicle, use a vehicle tracking system, and park in a well-lit area.

It’s also important to report any suspicious activity to police, as reports tell the RCMP where to look, who to look for, and where to patrol in the future.

If Albertan’s see a crime in progress, call 911, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.