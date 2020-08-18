Alberta’s Recovery Plan infrastructure investments to create jobs 

Eight infrastructure projects have been approved for municipalities across the province

Alberta’s Recovery Plan is expected to create over 200 jobs for Albertans after eight infrastructure projects have been approved for federal and provincial funding.

Infrastructure projects include the construction of a new outdoor pool facility and replacement or upgrades to water systems and lagoons.

“Building vital infrastructure is a key part of Alberta’s Recovery Plan. Ensuring communities and organizations can get started on the planning and construction of these Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP) projects figures prominently is our plan to create needed jobs and boost local economies where it matters most,” said the Minister of Infrastructure, Prasad Panda.

The government of Alberta is investing $23.3 million, the government of Canada is providing $19.2 million through the ICIP, and the municipalities and communities are contributing more than $6.2 million to the projects.

“New and upgraded water infrastructure is critical to communities across our province. Together with more than $10 billion in infrastructure spending through Alberta’s Recovery Plan, these strategic investments will back Alberta’s economic recovery,” said the Minister of Transportation, Ric McIver.

The infrastructure projects created through Alberta’s Recovery Plan is expected to diversify the economy and create thousands of jobs, by building schools, roads, and core infrastructure that communities can benefit from.

ICIP projects were approved for the town of Bashaw, Consort, Provost, Ryley, Vermilion River, Highway 12/21 Regional Water Services Commission, and Wainwright.

Support for ICIP infrastructure projects are in collaboration with more than $10 million in infrastructure spending as part of Alberta’s Recovery Plan.

The $10 million infrastructure spending

includes $6.9 billion budget 2020 capital spending, $980 million accelerated for Capital Maintenance and Renewal, $200 million for Strategic Transportation Infrastructure Program and water infrastructure projects, $600 million in strategic infrastructure projects, $500 million in municipal infrastructure, and $1.5 billion for the Keystone XL.

“By diversifying our economy and attracting investment with Canada’s most competitive tax environment, we are putting Alberta on a path for a generation of growth,” a government of Alberta media release said.

Adding, “Alberta came together to save lives by flattening the curve, and now we must do the same to save livelihoods, grow and thrive.”