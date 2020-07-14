An additional 20 million non-medical masks to be distributed 

Non-medical masks will be available at A&W, McDonald’s Canada and Tim Hortons beginning July 13

A&W, Tim Hortons and McDonald's Canada have partnered with the Government of Alberta to distribute 20 million non-medical face masks across the province. The masks going to be distributed are a three-layer non-medical face mask with ear loops and are intended to filter germs and pollution particles. The distribution will begin in early June, at no cost. Photo by Emily Rogers

An additional 20 million non-medical face masks will be distributed at A&W, McDonald’s Canada, and Tim Hortons drive-thru locations across the province beginning July 13.

In June 20 million non-medical face masks were distributed through the three restaurant partners, municipalities, long-term care facilities, and First Nations and Metis Settlements.

“The first phase of free mask distribution in Alberta was a huge success and the response was an incredible show of community support. Thank you to all Albertans who are doing their part to keep each other safe as we move through stage two of the relaunch,” said the Minister of Health, Tyler Shandro.

Although the use of a non-medical face mask is not mandatory, Shandro encourages Albertans to use a mask when it’s difficult to maintain a physical distance of two metres to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The non-medical mask distribution program is intended to supplement individuals own efforts to acquire non-medical masks and is a significant part of the province’s relaunch strategy to ensure Albertans remain safe while the province reopens.

Albertans who wish to use non-medical masks are encouraged to purchase their own supply from retailers in addition to using the masks provided by the government.

As more non-medical face masks are being resupplied to restaurant partners, the government of Alberta is also supplying masks to municipalities without easy access to one of the restaurant partner locations, First Nations and Metis Settlements, places of worship, transit services, seniors organizations, independent living facilities, long-term care facilities, supportive living facilities, women’s shelters, homeless shelters, street outreach programs, addiction treatment centres, and other organizations that have a highlighted need for masks.

Albertans can contact 211 for assistance if they cannot access a restaurant partner or access non-medical masks through alternate municipal or community providers.

Instructions for proper care and use of non-medical masks are available at alberta.ca/masks.