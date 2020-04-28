Calgary not-for-profit organization providing Albertans with mental health services

Dr. Norry Kaler the founder of the Calgary not-for-profit organization, OwlPod, is encouraging all Albertans to use their devices, talk with friends and family, connect with people, and build relationships virtually to deal with anxiety and depression. In addition to connecting with people, Kaler suggests everyone should reach out to organizations that provide mental health services, and not deal with anxiety and depression alone. Photo submitted by OwlPod

A Calgary based not-for-profit organization, OwlPod, is offering unlimited free mental health clinics for Albertans dealing with anxiety and depression in response to COVID-19.

“Loneliness was on the rise for the past 20 years. We have been struggling with mental health for a long time. COVID-19 has just shined high-beams at our highway of problems and how we have poorly addressed our mental health concerns,” said Dr. Norry Kaler.

“Of course, loss of jobs, social distancing, and being indoors is a major concern, but as a mental health professional, this has been a storm brewing for the past two decades,” he said.

Adding, “This virus has, in my mind, placed us in a very special place where we actually see loneliness, depression, and anxiety more clearly as our major issue.”

Loneliness, depression, and anxiety is not only a concern for seniors, but the homeless, students, children, mothers, and fathers.

“We just did not deal well with it prior to COVID-19. Mental health professionals around the globe know that we would have navigated COVID-19 much better if we all had the mental health tools and awareness to approach this disease and what it requires to resolve the disease,” Kaler said.

“Communities can have strong mental health indicators and soon we hope to develop ways to measure community mental health as a whole,” he said.

Although there is not a simple solution for everyone dealing with anxiety and depression, Kaler believes that currently, everyone should be receiving social support.

“Use your devices, talk to people, and connect with people. If you can, get in touch with a mental health professional for free,” Kaler said.

“Talk to friends, family, and build new relationships that are vital right now. We have to stick together more than ever. It needs to be online right now, and frankly, we were doing it before using Facebook and Instagram,” he said.

Adding, “Technology can really help us get through this difficult time.”

Kaler encourages Albertans to reach out to organizations, such as OwlPod, who provide covered mental health services.

“With money being extremely tight right now for our populations we need mental health professionals to be helping at next to no cost,” Kaler said.

The online virtual appointments are covered by Alberta Health and are available seven days a week, 12 to 14 hours a day.

To book a virtual appointment, visit OwlPod at https://www.owlpod.ca/ or

email, text, or fax to be contacted.

“Depression and Anxiety are more complex to diagnose than we think,” Kaler said.

“I have never met a patient who does not know if they are feeling unwell. Humans are brilliant. We know when something is not right with our lives and if we are struggling. That should be enough to seek help, that should be enough to get help.” Kaler said.

“Working with a professional can unwind these knots in the brain and help someone think clearly and change behaviours. This should not be done alone,” he said.