Canada – USA Border to Remain Closed Another Month – Until January 21st, 2021

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Friday December 11th that travel restrictions in place at the Canada-U.S.A. land border are going to be extended another month, and will now remain in effect until Jan. 21, 2021

Trudeau said that the decision was made to protect citizens on both sides of the border, because COVID-19 cases keep climbing in both Canada and South of our border.

The last border closure extension was set to expire on December 21 but will now be renewed through to January 21, 2021 at least.

The existing agreement on the Canada – USA border closure to non-essential travel was imposed in March to limit the spread of COVID-19. The order has been renewed every month since.

Although trade and commerce are exempted as well as family members and loved ones that can make a case on compassionate grounds to be allowed into Canada from the U.S.A. and other countries, contingent on conditions including mandatory quarantine upon arrival.