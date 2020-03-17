Catch up with the Whitecappers

Catch the Next Wave
SPECIAL EVENTS
Tuesday Mar 31st – 6:45 pm GENERAL MEETING – Members only! Doors open at 4:30 pm. Complimentary Dinner at 5:30 pm. Must sign up at the door by March 25th
REGULAR WEEKLY PROGRAMS
DROP-IN COFFEE HOURS: Monday, Wednesday and Saturday mornings
10:00 am. Drop by for coffee, cookie and a chat; share some laughs!
MONDAYS:
CHAIR YOGA – 11:30am – 12:30pm. Everyone Welcome! Drop-in. No Charge
for members and $2 for non-members.
CARPET BOWLING – 1:00pm. More players are welcome!
BRIDGE – 1:00pm – Guests Welcome!
CIRCUIT TRAINING MONDAY EVENINGS – 5:30 – 6:30 pm.
A self-paced class, designed for all ages and abilities. Incorporates strength, balance
and cardiovascular health. **Please bring your own hand weights if you have them.
TUESDAYS:
CRIBBAGE FUN NIGHT – First Tuesday of every month – **NOTE: cancelled over winter months. Back in April.
DROP IN WALK FIT CLASS – *Time changed to: 9:30 –10:30 am and may change again. No charge for members. $2/non-member. Walking indoors. Meet at Whitecappers.
LINE DANCING – 11:00 am – 12:00 pm. No charge for members and $2/non-
member. No sign-up. Drop-in. Great workout & mind exercise.
WEDNESDAYS:
CHAIR YOGA – 11:30am –12:30pm. Everyone Welcome! Drop-in. No Charge
for members and $2 for non-members.
CARPET BOWLING – 1:00 pm. More players welcome!
THURSDAYS:
QUILTING – Starts at 9:30am – Making “Comfort Quilts” donated to charities
DROP IN WALK FIT CLASS – *Time changed to: 9:30 –10:30 am and may change again. No charge for members. $2/non-member. Walking indoors. Meet at Whitecappers.
ARTISANS OF CHESTERMERE – 1:00pm – 3:30pm – All levels of skill!
FRIDAYS:
SENIORS’ CHAIR EXERCISES – 11:00am – 12:00 pm – Focus is on Strength
& Balance. Drop In Class! No Charge for members and $2 for non-members.
TAI CHI INTRODUCTORY CLASSES – 1:00 pm – Drop in. No Charge
for members and $2 for non-members. Wear comfortable clothing.
FRIDAY NIGHT GAMES – Starts at 6:30pm – Come enjoy a night of games
and socialize!
SATURDAYS:
POOL & SHUFFLEBOARD – Cancelled until further notice.
COME SEE WHAT’S NEW AT THE WHITECAPPERS!