Catch up with the Whitecappers

Catch the Next Wave

A Social Club for people 50+ years

Guests & New Members Welcome!

Office Hours: Mondays, Wednesdays & Fridays 9:30 am to 12:00 noon

(Located at the South end of the Recreation Centre)

Phone: 403-235-2117, Email: chestermerewhitecappers@shaw.ca

chestermerewhitecappers website: whitecappers.ca

SPECIAL EVENTS

Tuesday Mar 31st – 6:45 pm GENERAL MEETING – Members only! Doors open at 4:30 pm. Complimentary Dinner at 5:30 pm. Must sign up at the door by March 25th

REGULAR WEEKLY PROGRAMS

DROP-IN COFFEE HOURS: Monday, Wednesday and Saturday mornings

10:00 am. Drop by for coffee, cookie and a chat; share some laughs!

MONDAYS:

CHAIR YOGA – 11:30am – 12:30pm. Everyone Welcome! Drop-in. No Charge

for members and $2 for non-members.

CARPET BOWLING – 1:00pm. More players are welcome!

BRIDGE – 1:00pm – Guests Welcome!

CIRCUIT TRAINING MONDAY EVENINGS – 5:30 – 6:30 pm.

A self-paced class, designed for all ages and abilities. Incorporates strength, balance

and cardiovascular health. **Please bring your own hand weights if you have them.

TUESDAYS:

CRIBBAGE FUN NIGHT – First Tuesday of every month – **NOTE: cancelled over winter months. Back in April.

DROP IN WALK FIT CLASS – *Time changed to: 9:30 –10:30 am and may change again. No charge for members. $2/non-member. Walking indoors. Meet at Whitecappers.

LINE DANCING – 11:00 am – 12:00 pm. No charge for members and $2/non-

member. No sign-up. Drop-in. Great workout & mind exercise.

WEDNESDAYS:

CHAIR YOGA – 11:30am –12:30pm. Everyone Welcome! Drop-in. No Charge

for members and $2 for non-members.

CARPET BOWLING – 1:00 pm. More players welcome!

THURSDAYS:

QUILTING – Starts at 9:30am – Making “Comfort Quilts” donated to charities

DROP IN WALK FIT CLASS – *Time changed to: 9:30 –10:30 am and may change again. No charge for members. $2/non-member. Walking indoors. Meet at Whitecappers.

ARTISANS OF CHESTERMERE – 1:00pm – 3:30pm – All levels of skill!

FRIDAYS:

SENIORS’ CHAIR EXERCISES – 11:00am – 12:00 pm – Focus is on Strength

& Balance. Drop In Class! No Charge for members and $2 for non-members.

TAI CHI INTRODUCTORY CLASSES – 1:00 pm – Drop in. No Charge

for members and $2 for non-members. Wear comfortable clothing.

FRIDAY NIGHT GAMES – Starts at 6:30pm – Come enjoy a night of games

and socialize!

SATURDAYS:

POOL & SHUFFLEBOARD – Cancelled until further notice.

COME SEE WHAT’S NEW AT THE WHITECAPPERS!