  • Advertisement

    • Home / News / Local News / Catch up with the Whitecappers

    Catch up with the Whitecappers

    Posted on March 16, 2020

    Catch the Next Wave
    A Social Club for people 50+ years
    Guests & New Members Welcome!
    Office Hours: Mondays, Wednesdays & Fridays 9:30 am to 12:00 noon
    (Located at the South end of the Recreation Centre)
    Phone: 403-235-2117, Email: chestermerewhitecappers@shaw.ca
    chestermerewhitecappers website: whitecappers.ca

    SPECIAL EVENTS
    Tuesday Mar 31st – 6:45 pm GENERAL MEETING – Members only! Doors open at 4:30 pm. Complimentary Dinner at 5:30 pm. Must sign up at the door by March 25th

    REGULAR WEEKLY PROGRAMS
    DROP-IN COFFEE HOURS: Monday, Wednesday and Saturday mornings
    10:00 am. Drop by for coffee, cookie and a chat; share some laughs!

    MONDAYS:
    CHAIR YOGA – 11:30am – 12:30pm. Everyone Welcome! Drop-in. No Charge
    for members and $2 for non-members.
    CARPET BOWLING – 1:00pm. More players are welcome!
    BRIDGE – 1:00pm – Guests Welcome!
    CIRCUIT TRAINING MONDAY EVENINGS – 5:30 – 6:30 pm.
    A self-paced class, designed for all ages and abilities. Incorporates strength, balance
    and cardiovascular health. **Please bring your own hand weights if you have them.

    TUESDAYS:
    CRIBBAGE FUN NIGHT – First Tuesday of every month – **NOTE: cancelled over winter months. Back in April.
    DROP IN WALK FIT CLASS – *Time changed to: 9:30 –10:30 am and may change again. No charge for members. $2/non-member. Walking indoors. Meet at Whitecappers.
    LINE DANCING – 11:00 am – 12:00 pm. No charge for members and $2/non-
    member. No sign-up. Drop-in. Great workout & mind exercise.

    WEDNESDAYS:
    CHAIR YOGA – 11:30am –12:30pm. Everyone Welcome! Drop-in. No Charge
    for members and $2 for non-members.
    CARPET BOWLING – 1:00 pm. More players welcome!

    THURSDAYS:
    QUILTING – Starts at 9:30am – Making “Comfort Quilts” donated to charities
    DROP IN WALK FIT CLASS – *Time changed to: 9:30 –10:30 am and may change again. No charge for members. $2/non-member. Walking indoors. Meet at Whitecappers.
    ARTISANS OF CHESTERMERE – 1:00pm – 3:30pm – All levels of skill!

    FRIDAYS:
    SENIORS’ CHAIR EXERCISES – 11:00am – 12:00 pm – Focus is on Strength
    & Balance. Drop In Class! No Charge for members and $2 for non-members.
    TAI CHI INTRODUCTORY CLASSES – 1:00 pm – Drop in. No Charge
    for members and $2 for non-members. Wear comfortable clothing.
    FRIDAY NIGHT GAMES – Starts at 6:30pm – Come enjoy a night of games
    and socialize!

    SATURDAYS:
    POOL & SHUFFLEBOARD – Cancelled until further notice.

    COME SEE WHAT’S NEW AT THE WHITECAPPERS!

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *