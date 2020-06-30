Chestermere Agricultural Society purchases bucking chutes

The Chestermere Agricultural Society hopes to bring a larger rodeo event to Chestermere

The Chestermere Agricultural Society is excited for the opportunity to purchase of six bucking chutes from Lakeland College.

On June 25, six bucking chutes were delivered to the corral at the Chestermere Regional Community Association (CRCA).

“The plan is we’re going to bring some western heritage back to Chestermere and have some fun with them, and add to the fall fair,” Dan Richard said.

“It’s going to translate into a lot of fun,” he said.

By purchasing the bucking chutes, the Chestermere Agricultural Society will be able to continue organizing events such as mutton busting, while adding new events to the Country Fall Fair including bull riding.

“Bringing the chutes in is an investment in the community, it’s an investment in our Western heritage, and it will bring the community together,” Richard said.

“It’s going to give residents another event to enjoy. We can do a lot of things with this. It’s going to bring some flair to the country fair, some excitement, it should be a lot of fun,” he said.

“Chestermere is a bedroom community, other hamlets and small cities have a big rodeo event, or fair that incorporates a rodeo and they come out and everybody has a great time, and we don’t,” he added.

Moving forward, Richard is hopeful that the Chestermere Agricultural Society can eventually bring the High School Rodeo to a Chestermere venue.

“This is just one step in many, it’s a big dream,” Richard said.