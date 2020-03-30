Chestermere author excited for book debut

Chestermere Author, Shauna Alderson is excited to debut a fantasy novel with a relatable main character. “Paragon" is for anyone who feels like heroines in teen books are a lot stronger or braver than they are. I tried to make Randi more relatable than the teen heroines that I had when I was growing up,” she said. Photo submitted by Laura Grace Photography

Chestermere resident Shauna Alderson was always interested in writing, but it wasn’t until she began writing fantasy novels that she found her passion.

“When I was really young, I was writing poetry. Then I switched to screenwriting, then I found fantasy novels,” Alderson said.

Alderson’s debut book “Paragon” focuses on a girl named Randi, who discovers she has the marks of the gods on her skin, which makes her one of the seven protectors of the world called “Paragon.”

The mark on her skin is supposed to come with an elemental power that she can use. However, she doesn’t have that power, and she begins to be hunted for that power.

Throughout the novel, Randi goes through a journey learning how to be brave, how to be a “Paragon,” and how to protect herself.

“Paragon” is for anyone who feels like heroines in teen books are a lot stronger or braver than they are. I tried to make Randi more relatable than the teen heroines that I had when I was growing up,” Alderson said.

Alderson was inspired to begin writing her debut novel “Paragon” after watching the TV show “Fullmetal Alchemist,” which inspired the main character.

“There were a few things that inspired the story,” Alderson said.

“I had two dreams. One was about this really pretty crystal cave that made it into the book. Then, I had another dream about a cabin that was infested with ghosts.”

Alderson wanted to explore the idea of feeling like she was going insane in her dreams, because she was the only who could see the ghosts.

She added, “I also really think Greek mythology, there’s a pantheon of gods that made it into the story, that is based on the Greek gods.”

Alderson spent roughly five years writing the novel, editing, then finding a publisher willing to work with a debut author.

In 2015, Alderson began pre-writing the novel, taking notes about the characters, the scenes, and the storyline she wanted to pursue.

“I went aboard to Bolivia to volunteer for 2015 and 2016. Over eight months, I was writing the first draft of this story,” Alderson said.

“Since then, it was about three years of revising, going to publishers, and literary agents,” she said.

When Alderson was writing the first draft of the story, she would write and revise every day.

“For me, the first draft is always a challenge. It’s a process in turning the images I have in my head into words and descriptions that other people can understand,” Alderson said.

“Usually the first draft that I write is really vague, and it doesn’t really make sense yet,” she added. “Revising is always a challenge.”

Moving forward, Alderson is hopeful that “Paragon” will have a sequel, as she wants to continue telling the story.

“There is another part to the story that I would like to write,” Alderson said.

In addition to writing the “Paragon” sequel, Alderson wants to meet new writers, go to writing conferences, and build relationships with local writers.

“Paragon” is currently available on Kobo, Amazon, or at Chapters, and Barnes and Noble.

For additional information on “Paragon,” please visit https://shaunaalderson.com/.