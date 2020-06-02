Chestermere Emergency Management Agency reopens parks and playgrounds

New protocols have been put in place to ensure residents remain safe as parks and playgrounds reopen

With no new cases of COVID-19 in Chestermere in 10 days, the Chestermere Emergency Management Agency (CHEMA) announced parks and playgrounds will reopen beginning June 1.

“I am pleased to announce that we are adjusting some of our local restrictions for our residents,” said the CHEMA Director Bernie Morton.

“Our COVID-19 numbers are encouraging, our compliance is very good, our community has done well together, and you Chestermere have brought us to the point where I, as the Director of Emergency Management can safely announce the reopening of our bike park, our skate park, our tennis courts, our basketball courts, and playgrounds,” Morton said.

He added, “Of course, there are protocols around each of these relaxed measures, but they are an encouraging step in the right direction.”

As the outdoor play and recreational facilities begin to reopen, the City of Chestermere is requesting that children under the age of 12 be accompanied by an adult to ensure safe play.

Playgrounds will begin to reopen on June 1, in a phased approach.

“We will begin reopening as many playgrounds as possible on Monday, and additional playgrounds will open in the coming days as inspections, maintenance, and any repairs are made,” Morton said.

The pump track and the skills loop will be open at the bike park, as the city continues to make repairs and improvements to the more advanced tracks.

CHEMA intends to reopen the other features at the bike park over the summer months.

The updated hours of the bike park will be Tuesday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday through Monday from 12:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

“These hours have been set to accommodate distancing, maintenance, and staffing needs,” Morton said.

Basketball courts and tennis courts are now limited to four people using the court at any given time.

In addition to opening the parks, and playgrounds, home gatherings are permitted with friends and family that do not exceed 15 people.

It is strongly recommended that anyone entering the home is properly screened and not displaying any visible signs of illness.

Although parks and playgrounds are reopening, Mayor Marshall Chalmers expressed that COVID-19 is not eradicated and is still dangerous.

“I’m pleased that [Bernie] and CHEMA feel confident that we can do this, and I thank the community for their diligence, compliance, and patience that has allowed us to be where we are during this pandemic,” Chalmers said.

“We cannot, and please, we cannot ease our attitudes towards this disease. As we slowly relax regulations and reopen facilities, we still need to have a high level of awareness, sanitization, and hygiene to ensure the reopening does not contribute to a spike in our local cases,” he said.

Anyone who does not follow the protocols put into place while visiting the parks or playgrounds could be subject to warnings or fines.

“We have to remain vigilant, the virus has not gone away, the fact that we have been so successful is because of these measures we have taken together,” Morton said.

“If collectively, we stop taking these proactive measures, my concern is that the virus can spread, and spread through to people who are vulnerable,” he said.

Adding, “These are exciting changes, but our times remain challenging.”

Safety of residents remains a top priority for CHEMA.

“Our primary focus remains to protect our community as we gradually reopen. We will continue to monitor our progress, the community’s health, and compliance with these protocols,” Morton said.

“We need your help, we ask that you continue to partner with us, and do your part to stop the spread of COVID-19. Please be safe, continue to respect all public health and local orders to protect those you love,” he added. “We thank you in advance for your care in protecting those not only in your family, but all of the families who visit playgrounds, courts, and parks.”