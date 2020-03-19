Chestermere has its first two cases of COVID-19

March 18, 2020, Alberta Health Services released more detailed information about the COVID-19 cases in Alberta. Chestermere is listed as having 2 confirmed cases.
“This deadly virus, wreaking havoc in countries, cities, communities across the world, is here in our community,” said Mayor Marshall Chalmers in an announcement last evening. “You have heard my pleas for proper protection measures. Now, more than ever, your actions and response is critical.”
Yesterday, Chalmers was joined by members of Chestermere Fire Services who were dressed in personal protective gear, to demonstrate how they now respond to every shift in order to protect themselves from coming into contact with COVID-19.
Another measure that Chestermere announced was that it was closing local businesses that, due to the nature of their business, make it impossible to practice safe social distancing. Affected businesses include barber shops, hair salons, cosmetic services, massage services, chiropractic and acupuncture, physiotherapy services, optometrists and hearing services, as well as all day homes.
“Many of the local businesses in these sectors have already closed their doors for safety reasons, for that, we thank you. For the others we appreciate your full cooperation as we tackle these measures to protect our community,” said Director of Emergency Management Bernie Morton.
Morton also outlined that the Chestermere Emergency Management Agency (CHEMA) takes violations seriously. If residents see a business or individual not following provincial or local regulations, concerned residents can confidentially let the Emergency Management Team know by calling the City’s new hotline at 403-207-8143. Callers will be asked to leave a message and the Emergency Management Team will follow up.