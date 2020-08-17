Chestermere man charged with possession of stolen property

On Aug. 1, at about 3:30 p.m. Chestermere RCMP responded to a complaint of stolen equipment.

When the officers attended the Range Road 284 address, they recovered a stolen Dodge Ram Pickup truck and flatbed trailer.

A 56-year-old Chestermere male has been charged with Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000.00.

The male was released to appear in Strathmore Court.

RCMP working with Peace Officers to minimize social disorder complaints

Over the coming weeks, Chestermere RCMP officers will be working closely with Chestermere Community Peace Officers regarding social disorder issues such as littering, public drinking, smoking, and aggressive driving.

These officers will be focusing on the open spaces, parks, and roadways such as West Chestermere Dr and Marina Dr.

Chestermere citizens are encouraged to contact the RCMP at the complaint line, 402-204-8900, or by emailing kchestermerepolice@rcmp-grc.gc.ca when they are wanting to report ongoing issues or concerns in the community.

RCMP looking to return abandoned paddle boat to owner

On August 10, a resident in the area of the 300 block of West Chestermere Dr found an abandoned paddle boat.

The four-seat Future Beach Water Bee watercraft has been seized by the Chestermere RCMP as found property.

If you are or know the owner of this item, please contact the Chestermere RCMP at 403-204-8900 to help return the vessel to its rightful owner.

RCMP investigating cause of suspicious fire

On Aug. 2, at about 6:30 a.m., Chestermere RCMP and Fire Department responded to a suspicious fire call in the area of 195 West Creek Close.

The cause of the fire is still unknown but the initial investigation is indicating ashes from a fire pit may have been disposed before being completely extinguished.

Members of the community are asked to call the RCMP at 403-204-8900, or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 if they have any information regarding the fire.