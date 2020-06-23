Chestermere musicians raising awareness for children in foster homes  

Eva and Alessandra Paolucci are using their gift of song to support Project Orphans

Sisters, Eva Paolucci, and Alessandra Paolucci are using music to raise funds and awareness for children in foster homes with the Voices That Give fundraiser in support of Project Orphans. The sisters are encouraging the community to continue to vote for them, so they can place in the semi-finals and continue to raise funds. Photo submitted by Eva and Alessandra Paolucci

Local sisters, Eva Paolucci, and Alessandra Paolucci are using their passion for music to raise funds and awareness for children in foster homes through the Voices That Give fundraiser.

Actress Jen Lilly founded the Voices That Give fundraiser and encouraged artists, dancers, musicians, and anyone with a hidden talent to create a video showcasing their talent in support of Project Orphans.

“Through this contest and fundraiser, we hope to make a positive impact on those around us while also connecting with them through the gift of song,” Eva said.

“Ultimately, the biggest win from our submission is uniting to help our most vulnerable in society, in this case, orphans in foster care,” she said.

Adding, “100 per cent of the proceeds are going towards Project Orphans to build a neighbourhood for those children to live in so that they can live in happy and safe homes.”

The sisters have grown up singing and performing in Calgary and the surrounding area at weddings, funerals, and local events including the Calgary Stampede Talent Search from 2008 to 2019.

Eva and Alessandra chose to cover “Fighting For Me” by Riley Clemmons, as they wanted a song that many people could relate to and be inspired by the message of the song.

“We do believe that our gift of song has been a gift and we should be sharing it and bringing light to the situations that need help and need awareness so that we can be giving back to our community and vulnerable populations,” Eva said.

“We do want to help these children as much as we can, it’s not so much about us getting to the next round it’s about the cause,” she said.

The Paolucci sisters are currently in the third round of voting and are encouraging Chestermere residents to continue to vote for them to receive a spot in the semi-finals.

The first vote is free, and every additional booster vote is one US dollar.

“Even the free vote helps because it raises awareness of the issue as well,” Alessandra said.

“When we heard about this, we thought it was a really amazing cause, and it’s important. There are a lot of children who are in need, they always are, but especially now during COVID-19, as cases have gone up in child abuse and domestic violence,” she said.

“When we found out about this, we thought it was an important cause for us to advocate for, raise awareness for, and we thought through our music we could help bring light to that situation,” she added.

To vote for the Paolucci sisters please visit, https://orbiiit.com/entry/4737.

For more information on Voices That Give, or the Paolucci sisters, please visit their Website at, https://thepaoluccisisters.wixsite.com/thepaoluccisisters, or Instagram at thepaoluccisisters.