Chestermere photographer Michelle Wilson raises over $2,000 for food bank by taking family porchraits 

After having to stop working due to COVID-19, Michelle Wilson was thinking of ways to give back to her community. She began taking family portraits of her friends and family on their front porches. Soon after, friends of friends began to reach out to her, and she began the porchraits initiative for a donation to the Chestermere Food Bank. Photo submitted by Michelle Wilson

Local photographer, Michelle Wilson is supporting the Chestermere Food Bank by capturing Chestermere family’s isolation with the porchraits initiative.

By taking photographs of families on their front porch Wilson collected $1,015 for the Chestermere Food Bank. ATB Cares then matched the donation bringing the total to $2,220.

“I have a background in social services and crisis intervention, and for me, I know how important it is to have human contact,” Wilson said.

“To be able to get out and see other people and talk and laugh about nothing, with no pressure, no expectations of having to talk about what’s going on, it helps make it fun,” she said.

Adding, “I get to go out, spend some time with my camera, but I also get to make people feel good.”

Wilson was inspired to begin the porchraits initiative after seeing what Calgary photographer Neil Zeller was doing in response to COVID-19.

“When I had to stop working, I was thinking how am I going to give back to my community,” Wilson said.

“When I saw what he was doing, I knew I could pick up my camera and meet people and ask them if they can make a donation to the food bank,” she said.

Wilson is now visiting multiple families two days a week to take their photos.

“It’s been great getting to meet so many different people in the community and the stories that they have shared with me,” Wilson said.

“I use my 70-200 lens, and I stand at the end of their driveway. We chat for 10 to 15 minutes, I take a few pictures, and that’s it,” she said.

After Wilson leaves a family’s home, she receives text messages thanking her for coming and visiting with them on their driveway, or messages from women saying that because of Wilson they got to get dressed up and they feel beautiful.

“I’ve been telling my friends, I have the better end of the stick because I get to meet all these cool people, they are telling me how they feel, they are sharing some personal stories with me, and they are telling me that I’m making them feel good when really they are making me feel good,” Wilson said.

“It’s been a win-win situation,” she said.

“Michelle was extremely creative with her porchraits campaign in support of the Chestermere Food Bank,” said the President of the Chestermere Food Bank Laurie Dunn.

“Families received an amazing keepsake of their time in isolation in exchange for a monetary donation,” she said.

“We are overwhelmed with her generosity and that of the community,” Dunn added. “Without their help, it would be much more difficult to support the community during these unprecedented times.”

Originally, Wilson began taking photos of her family and friends on their front porches, and soon after friends of friends began to reach out to her.

“I started doing it and it was just people that I knew, and it was awesome. I could drive by and say, ‘I miss your face, I miss high fives, I miss hugs, and I miss people,’ from there it just grew,” she said.

She added, “It’s been so great to meet so many different people, and it helps to know that you’re not alone, this is something that everybody is going through.”

Wilson encourages all the families who participate in the porchraits initiative to dress however they want too.

“I’ve had people dress up, a family came out and their daughter was a graduate and she was wearing her dress, and the mom and dad were supposed to have their 20th wedding anniversary cruise, so they dressed up,” Wilson said.

“I’ve had families who have come out in their onesies, families who come out with masks, gloves and hand sanitizer, and stacks of toilet paper,” she said.

Families have also dressed for the things they missed, such as a mother and daughter who wore their skating outfits, a brother who wore his hockey uniform, and a father who wore an Oilers jersey.

“I just tell people whatever you want to do, that’s what I want to take a picture of. If you want to get dressed up to the nines that’s awesome, or if you don’t, wear pajamas,” she said.

“People want to remember it was a good time too, even though it’s been scary, they want to remember that they got to spend time with their family,” she added. “I hope that the photos that I give them will help them with that.”

Wilson has also been taking photographs of local businesses in the hopes of reminding residents to support local businesses once they reopen.

“Businesses are still here, and they closed for our health and our safety, and let’s not forget about them when we’re out of this,” Wilson said.

“These businesses are going to be struggling when this is all over, and let’s not forget about all the great things they have done for our community,” she said.

Moving forward, Wilson is planning to continue taking the porchraits as long as there is community interest.

“I am doing it as much as I can, and as much as people want it,” Wilson said.

To schedule a porchrait please visit the MW Photography Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/fotosbymichelle/.

To view other community porchraits please visit the MW Photography Instagram page at https://www.instagram.com/mwphotographyinchestermere/, or https://www.mwphotographychestermere.com/.